ISL: 'Joy Mohun Bagan, I'm Coming', Says Sandesh Jhingan as He Signs with ATK Mohun Bagan

Sandesh Jhingan completed his move to ATK Mohun Bagan for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season and signed a five-year deal with the Kolkata outfit, according to media reports. The announcement of the signing was made on Saturday, after Jhingan had released a teaser earlier in the day. Jhingan, who was with Kerala Blasters for the past six seasons of the ISL, left the Kochi-based outfit in May this year.

Based on the deal, Jhingan becomes the most valued footballer in the country according to India's transfer specialist Marcus Mergulhao. Jhingan did not play the whole of the last season after he underwent an ACL surgery and was in recovery mode. Since the injury, Jhingan is yet to play a single match.

Jhingan is the most prominent of the centre-backs in the country and has even captained the Indian men's national team.

