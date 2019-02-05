English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
ISL: Kerala Blasters Face Tough Test Against Bengaluru FC
Soccer hostilities will be resumed when Kerala Blasters face league leaders Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.
Kerala Blasters. (image: Kerala Blasters/Twitter)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Soccer hostilities will be resumed when Kerala Blasters face league leaders Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.
The two sides have a burgeoning rivalry and three points will be highly coveted despite the disparity in their positions on the table. Bengaluru have all but sealed their spot in the play-offs with 30 points from 13 games while Kerala Blasters are out of the run with just 10 points from 14 games.
"The reason we are on top of the league is the work that we have put in as a whole. We take risks, but we know that we are taking risks. The final outcome is that we are on top of the league," Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said on the eve of the clash.
Bengaluru FC will get a boost with likely return of Miku, and the new signing midfielder cum winger Luisma Villa will add more versatility to their attack.
However, the leaders do have concern over captain Sunil Chhetri's long dry run. Chhetri hasn't found the back of net in the last 600 plus minutes on the field.
Cuadrat is likely to prefer Harmanjot Khabra at the full-back position over Rino Anto after the latter failed to impress against NorthEast United. While Nishu Kumar has begun training with the first team, it is unlikely that he would be handed a start.
"I feel the rivalry is great and the atmosphere in Kerala was really nice. Their supporters were really vocal during the game and even though they lost, after the game they gave us a good reception," Cudrat said.
The Blasters would like to forget this season as they have gone winless in 13 matches.
In January, David James was replaced by Nelo Vingada as the team's head coach but the Portuguese tactician has not fared that well either, succumbing to a draw and a loss in his first two games in charge.
Kerala Blasters have been wasteful in converting chances this season. Of the 139 chances created by Kerala this season, just 13 have been converted into goals. They also have the second worst defensive record with 23 goals leaked in.
The lack of imagination and guile is something they need to rectify if the 'men in yellow' are to breach a solid Bengaluru backline.
In defence, there is concern over Anas Edathodika's fitness and Sandesh Jhingan will need to marshall his troops well if Kerala are to notch their first ever win over Bengaluru FC.
Full-back Lalruatthara will be forced to sit out the game due to a red card against Delhi Dynamos.
"I only look at the next match. The next match is always the most important match. The past is done. I need to see what's wrong and try to get better in the next match. I hope we can go up by one or two positions. Now we need to look at recovering the confidence," Kerala Blasters head coach Nelo Vingada said before the game.
"With these players, we need to perform better. I need to check what's wrong and get the best out of them," he said.
Kerala might have only pride to play for but the prospect of getting the better of a rival should be enough motivation for them. For Bengaluru, it will be about consolidating their supremacy atop the table.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The two sides have a burgeoning rivalry and three points will be highly coveted despite the disparity in their positions on the table. Bengaluru have all but sealed their spot in the play-offs with 30 points from 13 games while Kerala Blasters are out of the run with just 10 points from 14 games.
"The reason we are on top of the league is the work that we have put in as a whole. We take risks, but we know that we are taking risks. The final outcome is that we are on top of the league," Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said on the eve of the clash.
Bengaluru FC will get a boost with likely return of Miku, and the new signing midfielder cum winger Luisma Villa will add more versatility to their attack.
However, the leaders do have concern over captain Sunil Chhetri's long dry run. Chhetri hasn't found the back of net in the last 600 plus minutes on the field.
Cuadrat is likely to prefer Harmanjot Khabra at the full-back position over Rino Anto after the latter failed to impress against NorthEast United. While Nishu Kumar has begun training with the first team, it is unlikely that he would be handed a start.
"I feel the rivalry is great and the atmosphere in Kerala was really nice. Their supporters were really vocal during the game and even though they lost, after the game they gave us a good reception," Cudrat said.
The Blasters would like to forget this season as they have gone winless in 13 matches.
In January, David James was replaced by Nelo Vingada as the team's head coach but the Portuguese tactician has not fared that well either, succumbing to a draw and a loss in his first two games in charge.
Kerala Blasters have been wasteful in converting chances this season. Of the 139 chances created by Kerala this season, just 13 have been converted into goals. They also have the second worst defensive record with 23 goals leaked in.
The lack of imagination and guile is something they need to rectify if the 'men in yellow' are to breach a solid Bengaluru backline.
In defence, there is concern over Anas Edathodika's fitness and Sandesh Jhingan will need to marshall his troops well if Kerala are to notch their first ever win over Bengaluru FC.
Full-back Lalruatthara will be forced to sit out the game due to a red card against Delhi Dynamos.
"I only look at the next match. The next match is always the most important match. The past is done. I need to see what's wrong and try to get better in the next match. I hope we can go up by one or two positions. Now we need to look at recovering the confidence," Kerala Blasters head coach Nelo Vingada said before the game.
"With these players, we need to perform better. I need to check what's wrong and get the best out of them," he said.
Kerala might have only pride to play for but the prospect of getting the better of a rival should be enough motivation for them. For Bengaluru, it will be about consolidating their supremacy atop the table.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results