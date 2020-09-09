ISL: Kerala Blasters Sign 19-year-old Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill from Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) announced the signing of young goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The 19-year old, born in Ludhiana (Punjab) was signed by Bengaluru FC from Indian Arrows just last year but he didn't get a start with India No.1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu being the first choice. The 184m tall custodian now joins Kerala Blasters as he looks for more game time in the ISL.

Gill started his football career with the Chandigarh Football Academy in 2014. He trained for two years at the academy before being selected for the AIFF Elite Academy that was preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017. He was then signed by the Indian Arrows in the same year as the World Cup, wherein he made over 30 appearances for the club over two seasons in the I-league.

Kerala Blasters, in their press statement, said that the young shot-stopper caught the eye of their talent hunt team with his heroic performance in the Super Cup qualifiers in 2019.

Gill said that he was attracted by the plans the management said they had for him and the team. He also could not deny the offer to play in front of the "best fans", even though fans are not going to be allowed in the stadium in the upcoming season. All the matches are to be held in three stadiums in Goa as the entire tournament is held in a bio-bubble.

"The management was very genuine when they explained their future plans for myself and the team. This, along with the temptation to play in front of the best fans is what motivated me to move to Kerala Blasters FC. I want the fans to know that I will give it my all and will put up a fight whenever the team needs me," Gill said after signing with Kerala Blasters.

"As a 19-year old, Prabhsukhan is very mature for his age and a confident goalkeeper too. He is one of the very few goalkeepers in India who is very good with his hands and feet. His signing reinforces our trust in young talents and our focus on their growth and development. I am very excited to see him join us and am positive that he will be a good addition to the squad.” Ishfaq Ahmed, assistant coach of Kerala Blasters, said.