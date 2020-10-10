ISL: Kerala Blasters Sign Zimbabwean International Defender Costa Nhamoinesu

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) signed the Zimbabwean international defender Costa Nhamoinesu for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club announced on Saturday. Nhamoinesu is an experienced centre back who has the distinction of having the most number of appearances at Sparta Prague as a foreign player. Nhamoinesu is strong in the air and his physical strength makes him a solid presence inside the box at both ends. The defender is likely to be looked upon as a leader in the backline and will be looking to impart his knowledge to the young defenders in the team.

"Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season. I'm intrigued and fascinated to meet my new teammates, learn new cultures and do my best to help the club achieve their goals. I'm also very impressed by the vibe that is presented by the fans. I strongly believe that a club with such a vibrant, strong, energetic and passionate fanbase deserves great performances on the pitch.

"I would like to thank the management for believing in me and my agent for familiarising me with the culture around the club. I am looking forward to learn more about Kerala and the club. One love, YELLOW ARMY!", said an excited Costa after signing with KBFC.

The Harare native started his senior footballing career with the Zimbabwean side AmaZulu before jumping ship to Masvingo United. He then moved to Poland on loan in 2007 with KS Wisla Ustronianka, after a season in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League. In 2008, Costa spent the next two seasons on loan with the Polish side Zaglebie Lubin and his strong performances earned him a permanent deal with the club.

While at Lubin, he became the most highly rated centre backs in the Polish League with 136 appearances and five goals for the club. In 2013, Costa moved to the Czech Republic side Sparta Prague seeking an exit from Poland. In his seven seasons at the club, the imposing defender made over 200 appearances and also captained his side during the club's Europa League and UEFA Champions League campaigns over the years. He even showcased his strength in the air as he scored nine times over the same period.