ISL: Kerala Blaters Fill AFC Player Quota with Signing of Australian Forward Jordan Murray

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) announced, on Saturday, the signing of Jordan Murray, the 25 year old Australian forward, for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Born in Wollongong, Australia, the young striker is the final foreign signing for Kerala Blasters this season and with the signing, the club also fulfill its AFC player quota as per the new foreign player rule. Murray is coming to India after a two-year stint with the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.

"I'm extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in India. I would like to thank Coach Kibu (Vicuna), Karolis (Skinkys) and the Blasters Management for their faith in me. I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and I'm excited by the challenge that lies ahead. I would also like to thank all the Blasters fans for their lovely messages of support even before my official announcement, making me feel so welcome and loved. See you all soon!" said Murray, who will be joining the squad soon for pre-season training.

The New South Wales youngster started off with Bulli FC as his first team before joining Wollongong Wolves who compete in the National Premier League. The prolific finisher was initially a part of their youth setup before being promoted to the first team. Known for his keen eye for goals and finishing abilities, Murray joined the senior team for the 2014-15 season where he found the back of the net on 10 occasions in his 38 appearances.

The dazzling striker then moved to Sydney to join APIA Leichhardt. In his two seasons at the club, the striker was a class apart as he hit a purple patch, scoring 43 goals in his 64 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in 2018. It was that consistency that then earned him the A-League move to the Mariners before his move to India this season.

"Jordan is a very exciting player who has loads of energy. He has great attributes in attack, does a lot of running by pressing from the front and tracking back to help the defence. I'm also very appreciative of the attitude he shows towards the game and am very excited to see him in our team", said the Blasters' Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.