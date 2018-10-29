ISL: Kerala Rally to Hold Jamshedpur in Tale of Two Halves

Australian great Tim Cahill opened his goal account in the Hero Indian Super League but that was not enough to prevent Kerala Blasters from holding Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw on Monday.It was all Jamshedpur in the first half as star forward Cahill (3') and Michael Soosairaj (31') put them two goals ahead at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.However, a spirited comeback from the visitors saw Slavisla Stojanovic (71') and CK Vineeth (85') restore parity and claim a share of the spoils.Jamshedpur FC have now played four successive draws while Kerala themselves have drawn three matches. Both teams are yet to suffer defeat.The home team got off to a perfect start with a goal as early as the third minute from a corner kick. Sergio Cidoncha's delivery was headed in by a diving Cahill to register his first ISL goal.High on confidence after the early goal, Jamshedpur assumed control of the match and were able to string passes almost at will. The visitors struggled to impose themselves and Soosairaj was seeing a lot of the ball on the left wing. He cut in and sent a shot over in the 20th minute but made amends 10 minutes later.A throw-in from the left fell to Soosairaj inside the penalty box and the Tamil Nadu born winger curled a delightful strike into the far bottom corner to send the home crowd into raptures.Soosairaj kept troubling the Kerala defence as the half wore on and on one occasion saw a wonderful cross headed wide by Cidoncha.David James' team came out with intent after the break and had a chance to get back into the match when Stojanovic was brought down clumsily by Sanjay Balmuchu inside the penalty box. However, the Serbian striker's ensuing spot-kick was saved by Subrata Paul.Despite the setback, the men in yellow kept pressing forward and finally had some joy in the 71st minute. Two second-half substitutes combined as Sahal Abdul Samad found Seiminlen Doungel on the left wing. The youngster's cross was emphatically turned in by a stunning left-footed volley from Stojanovic.Doungel's impact on the match was telling and the winger went on to fashion Kerala's second goal with just five minutes left in regulation time. He surged to the byline before cutting a pass back which Vineeth swept in, much to the chagrin of the home faithful.