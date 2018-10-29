English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL: Kerala Rally to Hold Jamshedpur in Tale of Two Halves
Australian great Tim Cahill opened his goal account in the Hero Indian Super League but that was not enough to prevent Kerala Blasters from holding Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw on Monday.
Kerala Blasters. (image: Kerala Blasters/Twitter)
Loading...
Jamshedupur: Australian great Tim Cahill opened his goal account in the Hero Indian Super League but that was not enough to prevent Kerala Blasters from holding Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw on Monday.
It was all Jamshedpur in the first half as star forward Cahill (3') and Michael Soosairaj (31') put them two goals ahead at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
However, a spirited comeback from the visitors saw Slavisla Stojanovic (71') and CK Vineeth (85') restore parity and claim a share of the spoils.
Jamshedpur FC have now played four successive draws while Kerala themselves have drawn three matches. Both teams are yet to suffer defeat.
The home team got off to a perfect start with a goal as early as the third minute from a corner kick. Sergio Cidoncha's delivery was headed in by a diving Cahill to register his first ISL goal.
High on confidence after the early goal, Jamshedpur assumed control of the match and were able to string passes almost at will. The visitors struggled to impose themselves and Soosairaj was seeing a lot of the ball on the left wing. He cut in and sent a shot over in the 20th minute but made amends 10 minutes later.
A throw-in from the left fell to Soosairaj inside the penalty box and the Tamil Nadu born winger curled a delightful strike into the far bottom corner to send the home crowd into raptures.
Soosairaj kept troubling the Kerala defence as the half wore on and on one occasion saw a wonderful cross headed wide by Cidoncha.
David James' team came out with intent after the break and had a chance to get back into the match when Stojanovic was brought down clumsily by Sanjay Balmuchu inside the penalty box. However, the Serbian striker's ensuing spot-kick was saved by Subrata Paul.
Despite the setback, the men in yellow kept pressing forward and finally had some joy in the 71st minute. Two second-half substitutes combined as Sahal Abdul Samad found Seiminlen Doungel on the left wing. The youngster's cross was emphatically turned in by a stunning left-footed volley from Stojanovic.
Doungel's impact on the match was telling and the winger went on to fashion Kerala's second goal with just five minutes left in regulation time. He surged to the byline before cutting a pass back which Vineeth swept in, much to the chagrin of the home faithful.
It was all Jamshedpur in the first half as star forward Cahill (3') and Michael Soosairaj (31') put them two goals ahead at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
However, a spirited comeback from the visitors saw Slavisla Stojanovic (71') and CK Vineeth (85') restore parity and claim a share of the spoils.
Jamshedpur FC have now played four successive draws while Kerala themselves have drawn three matches. Both teams are yet to suffer defeat.
The home team got off to a perfect start with a goal as early as the third minute from a corner kick. Sergio Cidoncha's delivery was headed in by a diving Cahill to register his first ISL goal.
High on confidence after the early goal, Jamshedpur assumed control of the match and were able to string passes almost at will. The visitors struggled to impose themselves and Soosairaj was seeing a lot of the ball on the left wing. He cut in and sent a shot over in the 20th minute but made amends 10 minutes later.
A throw-in from the left fell to Soosairaj inside the penalty box and the Tamil Nadu born winger curled a delightful strike into the far bottom corner to send the home crowd into raptures.
Soosairaj kept troubling the Kerala defence as the half wore on and on one occasion saw a wonderful cross headed wide by Cidoncha.
David James' team came out with intent after the break and had a chance to get back into the match when Stojanovic was brought down clumsily by Sanjay Balmuchu inside the penalty box. However, the Serbian striker's ensuing spot-kick was saved by Subrata Paul.
Despite the setback, the men in yellow kept pressing forward and finally had some joy in the 71st minute. Two second-half substitutes combined as Sahal Abdul Samad found Seiminlen Doungel on the left wing. The youngster's cross was emphatically turned in by a stunning left-footed volley from Stojanovic.
Doungel's impact on the match was telling and the winger went on to fashion Kerala's second goal with just five minutes left in regulation time. He surged to the byline before cutting a pass back which Vineeth swept in, much to the chagrin of the home faithful.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Father Apologises After Facing Backlash Over Dressing His Son as Adolf Hitler for Halloween
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Appointed Brand Ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena Outlets
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...