ISL: Lanzarote Brace Keeps ATK Hopes Alive

Former champions ATK survived some anxious moments before securing a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League fixture at the Saltlake Stadium here Sunday.Returning to action after missing their last match against Kerala Blasters due to suspension, ATK captain Manuel Lanzarote gave his team a third minute lead before bringing up the second goal in the 33rd minute with Edu Garcia earning both the freekicks.The Miners intensified their attack in the closing quarter as an unmarked Mario Arques, headed the ball home in the 82nd minute from a Bikash Jairu cross to the near post.It came moments after Jerry Mawhmingthanga's powerful shot hit the crosspiece as ATK's misfortune in conceding late came to haunt them.But Steve Coppell-coached side managed to hold their lead this time to secure their maiden win over the Miners in fourth attempt.The win also helped ATK draw level with Jamshedpur FC (20 points) to boost their chances of making the playoffs.Earlier Garcia earned a foul just outside the box as Lanzarote converted the freekick, slotting the ball to the far corner.The Spaniard had another chance at the half hour mark with Garcia setting him up down the right but the captain failed to trap the ball in front of an open net.Three minutes later, Garcia was brought down again outside the box as Lanzarote fired in a curling freekick at the near post to give them a two-goal cushion in the first half.With time running out, Jamshedpur FC showed some urgency resulting in the goal but they failed to make inroads again to suffer their first defeat to ATK.