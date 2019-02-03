English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
ISL: Lanzarote Brace Keeps ATK Hopes Alive
Former champions ATK survived some anxious moments before securing a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League fixture at the Saltlake Stadium here Sunday.
ISL
Loading...
Kolkata: Former champions ATK survived some anxious moments before securing a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League fixture at the Saltlake Stadium here Sunday.
Returning to action after missing their last match against Kerala Blasters due to suspension, ATK captain Manuel Lanzarote gave his team a third minute lead before bringing up the second goal in the 33rd minute with Edu Garcia earning both the freekicks.
The Miners intensified their attack in the closing quarter as an unmarked Mario Arques, headed the ball home in the 82nd minute from a Bikash Jairu cross to the near post.
It came moments after Jerry Mawhmingthanga's powerful shot hit the crosspiece as ATK's misfortune in conceding late came to haunt them.
But Steve Coppell-coached side managed to hold their lead this time to secure their maiden win over the Miners in fourth attempt.
The win also helped ATK draw level with Jamshedpur FC (20 points) to boost their chances of making the playoffs.
Earlier Garcia earned a foul just outside the box as Lanzarote converted the freekick, slotting the ball to the far corner.
The Spaniard had another chance at the half hour mark with Garcia setting him up down the right but the captain failed to trap the ball in front of an open net.
Three minutes later, Garcia was brought down again outside the box as Lanzarote fired in a curling freekick at the near post to give them a two-goal cushion in the first half.
With time running out, Jamshedpur FC showed some urgency resulting in the goal but they failed to make inroads again to suffer their first defeat to ATK.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Returning to action after missing their last match against Kerala Blasters due to suspension, ATK captain Manuel Lanzarote gave his team a third minute lead before bringing up the second goal in the 33rd minute with Edu Garcia earning both the freekicks.
The Miners intensified their attack in the closing quarter as an unmarked Mario Arques, headed the ball home in the 82nd minute from a Bikash Jairu cross to the near post.
It came moments after Jerry Mawhmingthanga's powerful shot hit the crosspiece as ATK's misfortune in conceding late came to haunt them.
But Steve Coppell-coached side managed to hold their lead this time to secure their maiden win over the Miners in fourth attempt.
The win also helped ATK draw level with Jamshedpur FC (20 points) to boost their chances of making the playoffs.
Earlier Garcia earned a foul just outside the box as Lanzarote converted the freekick, slotting the ball to the far corner.
The Spaniard had another chance at the half hour mark with Garcia setting him up down the right but the captain failed to trap the ball in front of an open net.
Three minutes later, Garcia was brought down again outside the box as Lanzarote fired in a curling freekick at the near post to give them a two-goal cushion in the first half.
With time running out, Jamshedpur FC showed some urgency resulting in the goal but they failed to make inroads again to suffer their first defeat to ATK.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dance at Lakme Fashion Week Ramp
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results