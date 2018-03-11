ISL Live Updates, Semifinal 2nd Leg, Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City
News18.com | March 11, 2018, 8:49 PM IST
Follow all the live action from the second leg of the ISL semifinal as Bengaluru FC take on FC Pune City.
Mar 11, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)
So, that's half-time then. It's 1-0 to Bengaluru. Some thinking to do for Popovic and Pune City here, first half dominated by Bengaluru but Pune did have their chances. Can they fight back in the second half?
Mar 11, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
Chhetri almost with the second goal of the game, great run to get away from his marker inside the box off the corner. Does well to get his head to it but it goes just wide off the post. Goalkeeper was beaten there. Still 1-0 to BFC with 42 minutes gone.
Mar 11, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)
Stankovic spots Gurpeeet off the line and tries to go for the almightly lob - ala Xabi Alonso but he is way off target. Still 1-0 to Bengaluru with 37 minutes gone
Mar 11, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
Marcelinho with a great ball across the goal, it just needed a touch and Pune would have been level but it goes through everyone for a throw in. Diego and Adil Khan both not being able to get to end of that one
Mar 11, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)
Chhetri has certainly grown in confidence after that goal, the crowd also coming into it now. Pune really need to find grips to comeback into this game now.
Mar 11, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)
GOAL! Sunil Chhetri strikes, dismal defending from Pune. Chhetri with an angled header and defender Gurtej Singh along with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith completely miss the ball. They can't get any contact and the ball goes into the back of the net. BFC take important 1-0 lead here.
Mar 11, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)
Pune have been certainly dictating the play here and are test Bengaluru here, BFC will know that they are in for a battle here.
Mar 11, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)
Now Gurpreet with an outstanding reflex save. Diego Carlos with a shot from just inside the box and it takes a big deflection, Gurpreet does well to get a big hand on it and it goes over the bar. We have had more action in the first 6 minutes here than the entire first leg!
Mar 11, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)
First chance of the game falls to Sunil Chettri, Udanta gets on the end of Miku's tip off and he uses his pace to deliver a great cross but Chettri just can't reach it to get solid contact. Early warning for Pune there.
Mar 11, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)
Both the teams are out for national anthem and we are just minutes away from live action here...
Mar 11, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)
The crowd is already starting to pour in and they are chanting out aloud..we are only 15 minutes away from the game..
Mar 11, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)
Miku has 14 goals to his name this season however, his form at home hasn’t been encouraging. Despite being the 2nd top scorer this season, he has managed just 3 of his 14 goals at home. His goal conversion rate at home drops to 17.64 from 45.83 away from home. But, he has managed to score against Pune on their turf.
Mar 11, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)
FC Pune City - Starting XI
Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelo Pereira (C).
Mar 11, 2018 7:30 pm (IST)
We have team news coming in.. Bengaluru FC - Starting XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Boithang Haokip, Subhasish Bose, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Mar 11, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)
In the first leg, Bengaluru failed to breach the defence of the rivals as they hardly allowed their top goal scorers Venezualan Miku and captain Sunil Chhetri to create chances.
However, the performance of Chhetri, Miku, Udanta Singh and other star players, have been extremely good before their home fans.
In comparison to Pune, Bengaluru have been the most impressive team this season, with Chhetri and Miku, having scored 24 goals between them.
Mar 11, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)
Bengaluru FC will start as favourites in their own den but FC Pune City will heave a sigh of relief as their chief coach Ranko Popovic's interim suspension has been removed ahead of the second-leg semi-final of the Indian Super League on Sunday.
Mar 11, 2018 7:07 pm (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog, today we have Bengaluru FC taking on FC Pune City in the second leg. First leg ended 0-0 and with away goals rule in force, Bengaluru would not like to concede. Do join us as we bring you all the live action and we also get to know our first finalist of the season!