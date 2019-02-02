LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

ISL: Marcelino Brace Wins it for FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin

FC Pune City rode on Marcelino's double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium here Saturday, to boost its chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Chennai: FC Pune City rode on Marcelino's double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium here Saturday, to boost its chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

Pune City is in seventh position on the points table with 14 from 13 game while defending champion Chennaiyin is last with five points from 14 games following a 11th defeat this season.

After a goalless first half, the host went ahead in the 55th minute as new signing C K Vineeth scored only to see Pune City hit back with two quick strikes. The game came alive for a period of five minutes which saw three goals being scored.

The second half began just like the first one and the initial 10 minutes looked like the game was going to go goalless till the end but a deflected shot landed fortunately at the feet of Vineeth, who slotted the ball home easily to help his team take the lead.

The advantage though did not last long as Marcelino shot at goal was not completely saved and the ball crept through inside the goal.

And a minute later, it became even worse for the hosts as the Pune City star doubled his and his team's goal tally for the night.

Anirudh Thapa had replaced Andrea Orlandi for the hosts and new manager Phil Brown made three changes from the last time FC Pune City played, a 2-0 win over Goa on 11 December 2018. Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic and Deigo Carlos found a place in the starting XI.

| Edited by: Akhil Nair


