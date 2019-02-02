English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
ISL: Marcelino Brace Wins it for FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin
FC Pune City rode on Marcelino's double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium here Saturday, to boost its chances of qualifying for the play-offs.
Picture Credit: Indian Super League
Loading...
Chennai: FC Pune City rode on Marcelino's double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium here Saturday, to boost its chances of qualifying for the play-offs.
Pune City is in seventh position on the points table with 14 from 13 game while defending champion Chennaiyin is last with five points from 14 games following a 11th defeat this season.
After a goalless first half, the host went ahead in the 55th minute as new signing C K Vineeth scored only to see Pune City hit back with two quick strikes. The game came alive for a period of five minutes which saw three goals being scored.
The second half began just like the first one and the initial 10 minutes looked like the game was going to go goalless till the end but a deflected shot landed fortunately at the feet of Vineeth, who slotted the ball home easily to help his team take the lead.
The advantage though did not last long as Marcelino shot at goal was not completely saved and the ball crept through inside the goal.
And a minute later, it became even worse for the hosts as the Pune City star doubled his and his team's goal tally for the night.
Anirudh Thapa had replaced Andrea Orlandi for the hosts and new manager Phil Brown made three changes from the last time FC Pune City played, a 2-0 win over Goa on 11 December 2018. Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic and Deigo Carlos found a place in the starting XI.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Pune City is in seventh position on the points table with 14 from 13 game while defending champion Chennaiyin is last with five points from 14 games following a 11th defeat this season.
After a goalless first half, the host went ahead in the 55th minute as new signing C K Vineeth scored only to see Pune City hit back with two quick strikes. The game came alive for a period of five minutes which saw three goals being scored.
The second half began just like the first one and the initial 10 minutes looked like the game was going to go goalless till the end but a deflected shot landed fortunately at the feet of Vineeth, who slotted the ball home easily to help his team take the lead.
The advantage though did not last long as Marcelino shot at goal was not completely saved and the ball crept through inside the goal.
And a minute later, it became even worse for the hosts as the Pune City star doubled his and his team's goal tally for the night.
Anirudh Thapa had replaced Andrea Orlandi for the hosts and new manager Phil Brown made three changes from the last time FC Pune City played, a 2-0 win over Goa on 11 December 2018. Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic and Deigo Carlos found a place in the starting XI.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results