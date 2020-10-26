ISL: Mumbai City FC Announce Signing of Tondonba Singh on 2-year Deal

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of defender Tondonba Singh. The 25-year-old left-back joins MCFC ahead of the 2020/21 season on a two-year contract.

Having started his youth career at Neroca FC, Singh made the switch to senior football with the Manipuri club. He went on to feature for them in a successful I-League 2nd Division campaign in 2016/17, and impressed in Neroca's debut I-League season as he went on to play every minute of their 2017/18 campaign. The following season, Tondonba moved to ISL side Chennaiyin FC and made 26 appearances across all competitions over two seasons for the Chennai outfit.

"This is a new chapter in my career that I'm eager to begin and I am delighted to be here. I've been playing in the ISL for two seasons now and to be a part of a project like Mumbai City's is in line with my ambitions as a footballer. Coming here is certainly going to help me grow and develop as a player and a person and I can't wait to give my best for the club and win games with Mumbai City," said Tondonba Singh.

Get ready for more steel in our defence. Get ready for #DonTondonba! 👊 pic.twitter.com/7i7QgsKyX7 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 26, 2020

"Tondonba is a tenacious and a talented footballer. He is a proven performer in the ISL and he has qualities that can add a lot to our squad. He has been a part of successful teams in the past and we're confident he can contribute positively at Mumbai City," said head coach Sergio Lobera.