ISL: Mumbai City FC Sign Japanese Midfielder Cy Goddard on Season-long Loan

Mumbai City FC secured the signing of English-born Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club announced on Tuesday. The 23-year-old joins the Islanders on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio. With this Mumbai City FC filled their foreign signing quota as Goddard was their seventh foreigner.

Goddard, after signing with the club, said he has heard 'great things' about India and the ISL and he was eager to come to the country and showcase his talent. "I've heard plenty of great things not just about India but the Indian Super League as well. When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talents here and develop my game. I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football. It's unfortunate that we have to play in these unique conditions away from our fans, but I am prepared to give everything it takes to help the club and give our supporters good memories."

A product of English club Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy, Goddard represented Spurs at the U-18, U-21 and U-23 levels before leaving the club in 2017. A move to Italy followed for Goddard where the youngster signed for Serie B side Benevento Calcio on a three year deal in 2018. In search of more playing time, the young attacking midfielder moved to Cypriot club Pafos FC on loan for the 2019/20 season. Goddard is also a youth international for Japan and has worn the Japanese national colours at the U-16 and U-17 levels in the past.

About the signing, head coach Sergio Lobera said, "I am really pleased to have a great talent like Cy in our squad. He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill. Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City and we're looking forward to what he can offer to the squad."