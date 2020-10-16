ISL: Mumbai City FC Sign Mumbaikar Farukh Choudhary from Jamshedpur FC on 3-year Deal

Mumbai City FC confirmed the signing of forward Farukh Choudhary on Friday ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The India international joins the Islanders on a three-year contract. Farukh joins Mumbai City FC after spending the last three seasons at Jamshedpur FC (after he was drafted in the team in 2017), where he made 44 appearances, scoring 3 goals and making 4 assists.

The 23-year-old, a native of Ambernath in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, can play on either side in attack as well as down the middle. Choudhary started his youth career with the Diamonds Football Club, and moved on to Air India's U-15 side and Central Bank of India in the Mumbai District Football Association. After a stint with the Pune FC U-19s, Farukh made the switch to senior football with Lonestar Kashmir in 2015-16.

In 2016, he made the move to Kerala Blasters and subsequently featured for Mumbai FC on loan in the I-League, following which he featured for Jamshedpur FC.

Farukh was ecstatic with the chance of representing his hometown and said even though he would miss having fans in the stadium, the team would "bring the spirit of Mumbai" to the Goan pitches.

"The feeling of representing your own hometown is unmatched, and I want to thank Mumbai City for giving me the opportunity to do the same at the highest level of football in the country. The vision in place at Mumbai City was a key factor and I am confident this is the right step for me and my development at this stage of my career. I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life. We're going to miss playing in front of our fans this season, but we'll bring the spirit of Mumbai to the pitch here and we'll be playing for them," he said.

Head coach Sergio Lobera was hopeful that Farukh could help the team while they help the Mumbaikar develop. "With his dynamism and versatility, Farukh adds a new dimension to our attack and we were keen on bringing him to the club. He's young, he's hungry and has the ability to influence the game on his own. All of us at Mumbai City are confident that Farukh has a big future ahead of him and we hope he can help us as much as we want to help him grow," he said.