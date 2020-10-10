ISL: Odisha FC Sign South African Cole Alexander on a Two-year Deal

Odisha FC on Saturday announced that they have signed South African midfielder Cole Alexander on a two-year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Born in Cape Town, Alexander played youth football at Hellenic FC and Ajax Cape Town before making his senior professional debut for the latter. He had also represented various other South African clubs Vasco Da Gama, Chippa United, Polokwane City and SuperSport United.

"I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under coach Stuart Baxter again and I can't wait to meet my teammates. I am very excited and looking forward to the season ahead," said Alexander in a statement.

"I have heard a lot about the special fans that the club has and though they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud. I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons," he added.

The 31-year-old South African national team member was one of the outstanding performers for Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier League last season, before sealing his move to Odisha FC.

"His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans," said Baxter.

The ISL, in its seventh edition, will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. East Bengal's arch rivals Mohun Bagan, after its merger with ATK, will also make its debut in this ISL season.