English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL: Pune Rally to Hold NorthEast United 1-1
NorthEast United will have to wait till the conclusion of their league engagements to know if they have qualified for the Indian Super League play-offs after they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Pune City here Wednesday.
(Image Credits: ISL)
Loading...
Guwahati: NorthEast United will have to wait till the conclusion of their league engagements to know if they have qualified for the Indian Super League play-offs after they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Pune City here Wednesday.
The home side could have sealed a place among the top four with a victory but the draw in a closely-fought clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium meant that they have to wait longer to know their fate.
Rowllin Borges' 47th-minute strike looked to have given NorthEast three points and a spot in the play-offs. But Pune equalised though Adil Khan who slammed home a volley in the 69th minute before NorthEast were reduced to 10 men after Jose Leudo was sent off for violent conduct.
The result saw Pune's mathematical chances of reaching the play-offs snuffed out while NorthEast, placed third with 28 points, will have to win the concluding league clash against Kerala Blasters.
NorthEast United dominated possession in the early stages but it were Pune who got the first shot on target. NorthEast goalkeeper Pawan Kumar was forced to keep out Jonathan Vila's strike in the 13th minute.
The Highlanders raised the tempo as the clock ticked on and broke the deadlock soon after the restart.
In the 47th minute, Khawlhring fired the ball into the feet of Bartholomew Ogbeche who laid it off for Borges inside the box. Pune custodian Kamaljit Singh came off his line to collect the ball but palmed it back into the path of Borges who slotted the ball into an empty net.
Pune rallied after that goal and used the wide areas to good effect as they put pressure in the attacking third to find a way back into the game.
Ashique Kuruniyan delivered an excellent cross from the left wing to find Adil unmarked inside the box. The midfielder smashed a cracking volley into the net, pulling his side level in the 69th minute.
Hume came close to scoring his first goal for Pune in the 80th minute. A long throw-in by Sarthak Golui was mistakenly headed into the path of the striker by Janeiler Rivas but the Canadian's shot from close-range struck the post and went out.
Hume's misfortune in front of goal continued as Diego Carlos found the striker in the centre of the box with a splendid cross from the right flank. The striker sneaked in behind the defence but headed the ball over the bar.
A red card to Leudo late in the game made matters worse for NorthEast United who struggled to impact the game as the second half wore on. The midfielder caught Carlos with his elbow in the 89th minute and was shown a straight red.
However, Schattorie's side held on to end Pune's hopes, while leaving themselves with plenty to do in the concluding clash.
The home side could have sealed a place among the top four with a victory but the draw in a closely-fought clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium meant that they have to wait longer to know their fate.
Rowllin Borges' 47th-minute strike looked to have given NorthEast three points and a spot in the play-offs. But Pune equalised though Adil Khan who slammed home a volley in the 69th minute before NorthEast were reduced to 10 men after Jose Leudo was sent off for violent conduct.
The result saw Pune's mathematical chances of reaching the play-offs snuffed out while NorthEast, placed third with 28 points, will have to win the concluding league clash against Kerala Blasters.
NorthEast United dominated possession in the early stages but it were Pune who got the first shot on target. NorthEast goalkeeper Pawan Kumar was forced to keep out Jonathan Vila's strike in the 13th minute.
The Highlanders raised the tempo as the clock ticked on and broke the deadlock soon after the restart.
In the 47th minute, Khawlhring fired the ball into the feet of Bartholomew Ogbeche who laid it off for Borges inside the box. Pune custodian Kamaljit Singh came off his line to collect the ball but palmed it back into the path of Borges who slotted the ball into an empty net.
Pune rallied after that goal and used the wide areas to good effect as they put pressure in the attacking third to find a way back into the game.
Ashique Kuruniyan delivered an excellent cross from the left wing to find Adil unmarked inside the box. The midfielder smashed a cracking volley into the net, pulling his side level in the 69th minute.
Hume came close to scoring his first goal for Pune in the 80th minute. A long throw-in by Sarthak Golui was mistakenly headed into the path of the striker by Janeiler Rivas but the Canadian's shot from close-range struck the post and went out.
Hume's misfortune in front of goal continued as Diego Carlos found the striker in the centre of the box with a splendid cross from the right flank. The striker sneaked in behind the defence but headed the ball over the bar.
A red card to Leudo late in the game made matters worse for NorthEast United who struggled to impact the game as the second half wore on. The midfielder caught Carlos with his elbow in the 89th minute and was shown a straight red.
However, Schattorie's side held on to end Pune's hopes, while leaving themselves with plenty to do in the concluding clash.
| Edited by: Ashish Pant
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Turns Into Meme and She's Laughing With Fans
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Instagram Bans Suicidal or Self-Harm Related Content After Outrage Following Death of 14-year-old UK Girl
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch: Here’s How to Watch The Live Stream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results