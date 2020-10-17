ISL: SC East Bengal Announce Signings of Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Amadi-Holloway

SC East Bengal announced the signing of Irish winger Anthony Pilkington and Welsh-Nigerian centre-forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway on Saturday.

The duo had already checked-in into the team hotel in Goa where they are quarantining, SC East Bengal said in a release.

The ISL franchise had earlier announced Aussie centre-back Scott Neville as their first foreigner.

The 32-year-old former Norwich City winger has played in England all along with more than 400 games under his belt with 83 goals in his 14 year-long professional career.

“SC East Bengal is one of the most followed clubs in India, and to don their shirt in the ISL is a matter of pride. I know expectations are always sky high when you are playing for SC East Bengal and I am ready to face the challenge head-on. I am looking forward to working with the gaffer and I believe we have the squad to fight for the title,” he said.

The 27-year-old Aaron Amadi-Holloway last played for A-League side Brisbane Roar and made 23 appearances.

“I am excited to play in India and for SC East Bengal. The club is steeped in history and that what excites me most is their passionate fans. This season, we would have to play in front of empty stands but I can't wait to play at home with the stadium packed to the rafters,” Aaron said.

Earlier the red-and-gold unveiled their logo with the addition of "SC" to the familiar emblem of burning torch.

As a result of their investment deal with Shree Cement, the team name was also formally announced.

"The club's new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement's support to keep the flag flying high," managing director of Shree Cement H M Bangur said.

"It's the start of a new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward," he added.