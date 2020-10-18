ISL: SC East Bengal Announce Signings of Daniel Fox and Ville Matti Steinmann

SC East Bengal on Sunday announced the signings of Scottish defender Daniel Fox and German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Ville Matti Steinmann has played for Hamburger and Mainz in his time in the Bundesliga.

“I am really looking forward to adding to the strength of SC East Bengal, which is already a top side in India. I have been doing a lot of reading on the club and football in India, and the project under Robbie excites me. I cannot wait to get going, for us and the millions of fans we have across the world,” Steinmann said on his move.

Daniel Fox, a product of the Everton youth academy, has played for Celtic, Burnley, Southampton and Wigan Athletic.

"I am thrilled to be a part of SC East Bengal, a club rich in history. I’ve rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League and would love to share the benefit of my experience with the squad. The challenge of representing the Red and Gold motivates me to reach for new heights," Fox said.

Steinmann and Fox join the likes of Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway at SC East Bengal.

Earlier in the day SC East Bengal announced the signing of Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua.

"Every footballer in India wants to play for SC East Bengal one day. It is such a big institution. I am thrilled to join SC East Bengal in its first year of taking part in the ISL. I cannot wait to don the Red and Golds colour and give my best every time I take the field," Lalpekhlua said on the deal.