ISL: SC East Bengal Rope in Jacques Maghoma and Narayan Das

SC East Bengal signed former Birmingham City mid-fielder Jacques Maghoma as their sixth foreign recruit. The Congolese, who will turn 33 on Friday, has signed a one-year contract.

“I am absolutely thrilled to start my new chapter with SC East Bengal. I have only heard good things about the club which is 100 years old, and I cannot wait to pull on the red and gold shirt and take the field in the Hero Indian Super League,” said Maghoma.

“I am looking forward to joining my teammates in Goa and having a successful season with SC East Bengal. I also know the fan base of SC East Bengal and I am so eager to engage with them and repay them for the faith they have in us. As always, I will do my utmost for them.” he added.

The red-and-gold also announced the return of India international left-back Narayan Das.

Maghoma will join the other five foreigners -- Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox and Ville Matti Steinmann -- in the SC East Bengal squad. "Having donned the Red and Gold colours before, I know what it feels to play for SC East Bengal," Das who had represented the club from 2015-17 and made 16 appearances, said.

"I am over the moon to sign for this club which is 100 years old. I have grown up watching SC East Bengal play and I cannot wait to take the field and put my best foot forward," the 27-year-old added. East Bengal also have Abhishek Ambekar in the left-back position.