ISL Schedule Revealed, ATK to Face Kerala Blasters in Opening Match
The fifth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will commence with two-time champions ATK taking on Kerala Blasters FC at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on September 29.
ISL Trophy.
The ISL on Saturday announced the fixtures for 2018-19 until the mid-season break, featuring 12 rounds and 59 games. On September 30, the last season's runners-up Bengaluru FC will be up against defending champions Chennaiyin FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, a media release said.
The organisers said the upcoming season will have three breaks, two for FIFA windows (8th-16thOctober 2018/ 12th- 20th November 2018), and one starting from 17th December 2018 for the Indian national team's preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates. They also said that the fixtures for 2019 will be announced later.
The League has moved away from double headers on weekend this season and kick-off for all matches will be at 7.30 pm.
🚨🚨 FIXTURES ARE OUT 🚨🚨#HeroISL 2018-19 starts on September 2⃣9⃣ with a mouthwatering clash between former champions @WorldATK and rivals @KeralaBlasters in Kolkata 💥— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) August 25, 2018
Read: https://t.co/XuGcmrRrNc
Fixtures: https://t.co/NkmuEE7trE #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/qfb9uHlgnL
