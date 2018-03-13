ISL, Semi-final 2nd Leg: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Highlights - As It Happened

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will battle it out in the second leg of their second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday as they look to join Bengaluru FC in the final.

In the first leg in Fatorda, Goa and Chennaiyin played out a 1-1 draw, with the former champions earning a crucial away goal. Anirudh scored for Chennaiyin after Manuel Lanzarote had put the hosts in the lead.

Mar 13, 2018 9:51 pm (IST) That's it then! We will have the South Indian derby in the final where Chennaiyin FC will meet Bengaluru FC! Chennaiyin have absolutely slaughtered Goa here and they win 4-1 on aggregate to qualify for the final.

Mar 13, 2018 9:48 pm (IST) GOAL! Jeje seals the deal then, it was a matter of time really. With Goa on the attack, a lot of space is left behind. Jeje makes the most of another horrendous error at the back as Goan defender fails to control the ball and gives it to Jeje, he just simply slots it past the keeper. Two for Jeje on the night and Chennai lead 3-0.

Mar 13, 2018 9:42 pm (IST) Goa not posing as much as a threat as they did at the beginning of the game, it seems they too have resigned to their fate as of now. 85 minutes gone and its 2-0 to Chennai.

Mar 13, 2018 9:35 pm (IST) Raphael goes out and Gavilan comes in for Chennaiyin, they are clearly playing for time here. 12 minutes plus added time left on the clock for Goa to pull off a miracle.

Mar 13, 2018 9:30 pm (IST) Mohamed Ali and Markos Stifanos also come on for Goa, they have made all their changes. The scoresheet though still remains the same, Chennai lead 2-0 with 18 minutes gone.

Mar 13, 2018 9:24 pm (IST) The game just getting a bit edgy as Goa get a bit desperate to attack here, Coro going into the book for unneccesary arguing with the referee. 67 minutes gone here and it is still 2-0 to Chennai

Mar 13, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) Brandon Fernandes comes in as Goa make their first change of the evening, 30 minutes left here and if Goa manage to comeback it will be stunning turnaround!

Mar 13, 2018 9:10 pm (IST) Big chance for Corominas but he fails to control the aerial ball. Would have been right through on goal had he controlled it. 52 minutes gone here and it is still 2-0 in Chennai's favour.

Mar 13, 2018 9:03 pm (IST) Second half kicks off here and Goa need a special performance to come back into this one!

Mar 13, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) We have reached half-time here and Chennaiyin go with a two goal lead. Gregory has been absolutely sensational here for Chennaiyin with two pin-point assists, Goa really need to do something special to come back into this one. Chennaiyin lead 2-0 at half-time and are 3-1 ip on aggregate.

Mar 13, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) Again some sustained pressure from Goa but no results for them, Mandar Rao Desai coming close but Karanjit Singh pulling off a decent save..

Mar 13, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) GOAL! Chennaiyin get another now, brilliant free kick from Gregory Nelson and he finds Dhanpal Ganesh at the far post. He just needs to get his head to it and Ganesh does it easily. Chennaiyin go 2 goal up here. Goa's task just got that bit harder now, they need 2 goals from somewhere.

Mar 13, 2018 8:27 pm (IST) GOAL! Jeje breaks his drought finally! What a time to do it, 2nd leg of the semifinal and the Indian striker with an inch perfect header. Poor defending though from Goa, giving him so much space in the middle. He pokes it home and brings out his trademark celebrations. Chennai lead 1-0!

Mar 13, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) Big chance for Goa, Lanzarote plays a short corner, receives it back and whips in a deadly ball with his left from the right. Chinglensana's header goes just over the crossbar.

Mar 13, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) Seven minutes gone here and Goa have certainly started well, piling the pressure but not getting any clear cut chances yet..Still 0-0

Mar 13, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) The game has kicked off and as expected Goa have come out on the attack..They need to score atleast one goal if they are to stay alive in the tournament here.

Mar 13, 2018 7:53 pm (IST) Both the teams are in the tunnel and we are just minutes away from the kick off here..

However, Chennaiyin chief coach John Gregory said that they will not be complacent over the "minimal advantage".



"It was a hard-earned draw for us. Goa play their passing, possession-based football and as opponents, we worked hard to get the ball back. The away goal we got is a minimal advantage. If tomorrow the game finishes 0-0, we are through," Gregory said at the pre-match press conference.