ISL Semi-final: FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC Highlights - As It Happened

Leaders Bengaluru FC will fancy their chances when they lock horns with FC Pune City, who will bank on the familiar home conditions, in the first leg semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL).

BFC, who made their debut in the ISL this season after making a big mark in the I-League till last season, have been the most impressive among the 10 teams and go into the match with their tails up against a team that have made it to the play-off for the first time in four attempts.

Mar 7, 2018 9:52 pm (IST) So, that's it then. It finishes 0-0 here and the spectators are put of their misery. Nobody really wanted to win it seems. BFC fail to get an away goal and that means it all to play for on Sunday in the second leg which will be played at Bengaluru!

Mar 7, 2018 9:46 pm (IST) Another shot from outside the box from Subashish, again Vishal collects the ball easily as we enter final minute before additional time. 4 minutes of stoppage time is expected from what we are hearing

Mar 7, 2018 9:40 pm (IST) A combined of 2 shots on target throughout the game, shows how drab the game has been so far. Will we see any change in the final 8 minutes here?

Mar 7, 2018 9:33 pm (IST) Isaac Vanmalsawma with a great chance after Marcelinho finds him inside the box, but he fails to make a proper connection. 76 minutes gone here and its still 0-0.

Mar 7, 2018 9:30 pm (IST) Udanta Singh comes on for Bengaluru FC in place of Boithang Haokip

Mar 7, 2018 9:27 pm (IST) Marcelo with a dangerous shot from the free kick but Gurpreet does well to punch it away without any hassles.

Mar 7, 2018 9:20 pm (IST) Meanwhile, first substitution of the day for BFC sees Erik Paartalu come on in place off Toni Dovale

Mar 7, 2018 9:19 pm (IST) Marcelinho with a shot on the run but he gets it horribly wrong and the ball goes towards the corner flag..62 minutes gone here and its still 0-0.

Mar 7, 2018 9:14 pm (IST) Ashique Kuruniyan's night is done as he is stretchered off the field due to an injury, he is replaced by Isaac Vanmalsawma

Mar 7, 2018 9:09 pm (IST) Great chance for Bengaluru FC and it goes missing, a corner there and its put back into the box. Chettri and Juanan at the far post get in each others way and totally miss the header into an open goal. 52 minutes gone and its still 0-0 here

Mar 7, 2018 9:03 pm (IST) So, the second half is underway here with no changes from either side so far..

Mar 7, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) So, Bengaluru FC have scored 24 out of 25 their scores in the second half. Fans will be hoping they can see some goals in the second half!

Mar 7, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Half time here and nothing to choose between the two teams, its still 0-0 here. A rather ordinary with just 1 effort on target, that too a free kick from Chettri. Been a rather drab affair so far and its still 0-0

Mar 7, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) Pune on the attack with a 4 on 3 situation but poor play from Kuruniyan who tries to go for goal instead of picking out a teammate, much to their frustraiton. 38 minutes gone and its still 0-0.

Mar 7, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) Meanwhile, before the freekick, Dimeas Delgado and Gurtej Singh went into the referee's notebook for a couple of poor tackles.

Mar 7, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) Sunil Chettri with a freekick which is also the first shot on target here for BFC but Vishal Kanth gets a strong hand on it to tip it over the crossbar. Still 0-0 here with 30 minutes gone.

Mar 7, 2018 8:24 pm (IST) It seems as if both the teams are waiting for a mistake to happen, no one willing to take any risks here so far..

Mar 7, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) Almost 20 minutes gone here and we are yet to have a shot on target from either side here..Really disappointing start to the game considering the kind of form these two teams had shown earlier

Mar 7, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) Pune certainly starting to attack a bit more but still no trouble for either goalkeepers, due to lack of quality in the final third of the field

Mar 7, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) Pune going for a long ball but Ashique Kuruniyan fails to control it properly..Gurpreet collects the ball easily

Mar 7, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) A couple of minutes and Bengaluru dominating early possession here but nothing threatening from the away team as of now..

Mar 7, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) FC Pune City will go from right to left while Bengaluru FC will kick us off in the semifinal today..

Mar 7, 2018 7:54 pm (IST) Both the teams are queuing up and we are just minutes away from live action as the captains lead the teams out onto the field..

Mar 7, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) One thing you can surely expect going into the game is a lot of goals, The two sides are 2 of the 3 teams who have scored 30 or more goals in ISL 2017/18.

Mar 7, 2018 7:46 pm (IST) Experts predictions are in with both Renedy Singh and Paul Masefield backing Bengaluru to come out on top..

Mar 7, 2018 7:39 pm (IST) The Blues are unbeaten in their last 8 games, winning seven of those. They have won seven games on the road which is the most by any team. The Stallions too, have impressed going forward. They have failed to score in just three games and their goal conversion rate of 16.39% is the second-best in the league. It will be interesting to see which team's attack comes on top.

Mar 7, 2018 7:37 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC - Starting XI

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Dimas Delgado, Boithang Haokip, Toni Dovale, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (C).



Mar 7, 2018 7:36 pm (IST) So, we have the starting lineups coming in:

FC Pune City - Starting XI

Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelo Pereira (C).



Mar 7, 2018 7:33 pm (IST) In Sunil Chhetri and Venezuelan Miku, who are fifth and second in the goal-getters' list with 10 and 14 strikes respectively, the BFC have a potent strike force that would be hard to contain.



The BFC go into the match with a slight advantage of having beaten Pune City comprehensively once, but the hosts can take comfort from the fact that when the two met in the return leg in the league phase the match ended in a stalemate.