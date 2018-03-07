ISL Semi-final,1st Leg LIVE Updates: FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

Leaders Bengaluru FC will fancy their chances when they lock horns with FC Pune City, who will bank on the familiar home conditions, in the first leg semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL).

BFC, who made their debut in the ISL this season after making a big mark in the I-League till last season, have been the most impressive among the 10 teams and go into the match with their tails up against a team that have made it to the play-off for the first time in four attempts.

Mar 7, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) Pune going for a long ball but Ashique Kuruniyan fails to control it properly..Gurpreet collects the ball easily

Mar 7, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) A couple of minutes and Bengaluru dominating early possession here but nothing threatening from the away team as of now..

Mar 7, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) FC Pune City will go from right to left while Bengaluru FC will kick us off in the semifinal today..

Mar 7, 2018 7:54 pm (IST) Both the teams are queuing up and we are just minutes away from live action as the captains lead the teams out onto the field..

Mar 7, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) One thing you can surely expect going into the game is a lot of goals, The two sides are 2 of the 3 teams who have scored 30 or more goals in ISL 2017/18.

Mar 7, 2018 7:46 pm (IST) Experts predictions are in with both Renedy Singh and Paul Masefield backing Bengaluru to come out on top..

Mar 7, 2018 7:39 pm (IST) The Blues are unbeaten in their last 8 games, winning seven of those. They have won seven games on the road which is the most by any team. The Stallions too, have impressed going forward. They have failed to score in just three games and their goal conversion rate of 16.39% is the second-best in the league. It will be interesting to see which team's attack comes on top.

Mar 7, 2018 7:37 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC - Starting XI

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, John Johnson, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Dimas Delgado, Boithang Haokip, Toni Dovale, Miku, Sunil Chhetri (C).



Mar 7, 2018 7:36 pm (IST) So, we have the starting lineups coming in:

FC Pune City - Starting XI

Vishal Kaith (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Diego Carlos, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelo Pereira (C).



Mar 7, 2018 7:33 pm (IST) In Sunil Chhetri and Venezuelan Miku, who are fifth and second in the goal-getters' list with 10 and 14 strikes respectively, the BFC have a potent strike force that would be hard to contain.



The BFC go into the match with a slight advantage of having beaten Pune City comprehensively once, but the hosts can take comfort from the fact that when the two met in the return leg in the league phase the match ended in a stalemate.

