ISL Semi-final,1st Leg LIVE Updates: FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC

BFC, who made their debut in the ISL this season after making a big mark in the I-League till last season, have been the most impressive among the 10 teams and go into the match with their tails up against a team that have made it to the play-off for the first time in four attempts.
Follow all the live updates from the 1st leg of the first semi-final between FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC.
The Blues are unbeaten in their last 8 games, winning seven of those. They have won seven games on the road which is the most by any team. The Stallions too, have impressed going forward. They have failed to score in just three games and their goal conversion rate of 16.39% is the second-best in the league. It will be interesting to see which team's attack comes on top.
In Sunil Chhetri and Venezuelan Miku, who are fifth and second in the goal-getters' list with 10 and 14 strikes respectively, the BFC have a potent strike force that would be hard to contain.
The BFC go into the match with a slight advantage of having beaten Pune City comprehensively once, but the hosts can take comfort from the fact that when the two met in the return leg in the league phase the match ended in a stalemate.
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the 1st leg of the semifinal between Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City. Bengaluru FC will certainly start as favourites and Pune will know that they need to get a positive result here today if they are to have any chance of making it to the final. We will bring you minute by minute updates from the action!
-
07 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 335/950.0 overs 339/549.3 oversNew Zealand beat England by 5 wickets
-
06 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers HK vs SCO 91/1038.2 overs 92/623.3 oversScotland beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets
-
06 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs AFG 196/1043.0 overs 194/1049.3 oversZimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 2 runs
-
06 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs UAE 357/450.0 overs 297/650.0 oversWest Indies beat United Arab Emirates by 60 runs
-
06 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers PNG vs IRE 235/1050.0 overs 237/649.1 oversIreland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets