ISL Side FC Goa Launch Women's Team
Indian Super League side FC Goa today launched its official women's team, ahead of the second Vedanta Goa Women's Football League.
ISL team FC Goa. (Image Credit: ISL)
Margao: Indian Super League side FC Goa today launched its official women's team, ahead of the second Vedanta Goa Women's Football League.
The club, which was a part of the draft that took place at the Goa Football Association office in Panjim on July 25, are only the second ISL club after FC Pune City to field a women's team.
The tournament is slated to begin on August 14 with eight teams expected to participate. Grassroots coach, Naresh Virnodkar has been handed the role as coach of the team as training for the league has begun at the Chowgule Sports Centre in Margao.
"The women's team will be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men's team. The club will work extremely hard towards developing and producing talented women footballers and hope to emulate the successful women that represented the national team from Goa in the 1970's," FC Goa Technical Director Derrick Pereira said.
The club has been focused towards promoting the sport for both men and women along with their sister organisation, the Forca Goa Foundation.
Together they conducted an under 12 junior girls league last season in which 19 schools participated. The winners of the league were felicitated by club co-owner, Virat Kohli during half time at one of FC Goa's matches.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Josline Dsouza, Crisma Javaji
Defenders: Rhea Pires, Sneha Fernandes, Cifa Lima, Laveena Pires, Samartha Shirodkar, Seema Fernandes, Dezmina D'Costa
Midfielders: Velanie Ferandes, Jeroine Colaco, Chetna Tirodker, Joyvi Fernandes, Jolinda Ferrao, Jesma Baptista, Alisha Tavares, Chelsea Fernandes, Alicia Fernandes
