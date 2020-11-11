ISL to Have 5-Substitute Rule in 2020-21 Season, Number of Players on Bench Increased: Report

The Indian Super League 2020-21 season will see the five-substitute rule in place, when the league begins in Goa on November 20 in a bio-secure bubble environment. FIFA introduced the rule after football resumed following the coronavirus -forced break and a number of league across the world have kept the five-substitute rule for the ongoing season as well, except the Premier League.

With the coronavirus restrictions very much still in place and all teams having limited pre-season time, there are concerns over fitness and injury risk of the players and hence, the five-substitute rule could bring the much-needed relief.

A report in the Times of India quoted a source close to the development saying, "The ISL teams will have three opportunities to make a total of five substitutions, which doesn't include half-time." The report further stated that the number of players allowed on the substitution bench has been increased from seven to nine.

"It's a good rule and should greatly help clubs who have the luxury of more strength in depth. There would be quite a few tactical innovations too due to this rule," TOI quoted an official as saying.

There have been no changed to the away goal rule in playoffs even though the league is a single-venue affair this time. The ISL rules state that at the end of the normal time of the second leg of any home or away semi-final match, both the teams have scored the same number of goals, the aggregate result will be looked at and if that is level too, the club which has scored more away goals shall make the final.

The away goal rule does not determine the winner after the extra time and the if the score remains level after the added 30 minutes, the match goes to penalty kicks.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will begin with ATK Mohun Bagan FC taking on Kerala Blasters FC on November 20.