Islanders Beat Flyers To Take 2-1 Series Lead

TORONTO: Matt Martin and Leo Komaroz scored in the second period and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Anders Lee also scored, and Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves to rebound after a rocky Game 3 that saw him benched in the first period.

The playoffs resumed after a two-day break to protest racial injustice, the latest twist in an unprecedented, pandemic-halted season. Game 4 is Sunday night.

Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers in the first period, and Carter Hart had 26 saves.

Pitlicks wrist shot from the top of the right circle flashed past the glove of a screened Varlamov glove to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead 5:42 into the game. The play was set up by a puck battle behind the net won by Scott Laughton, who was able to power his way out and drop the pass off to Pitlick.

New York surged in the second period.

After a couple near misses by Mathew Barzal early, the Islanders center shoveled a pass out from the back boards to a wide-open Martin on the doorstep for the tying goal at the 7:12 mark.

Komarov gave the Islanders their first lead when his shot in heavy traffic trickled through Harts pads and over the line with 6 seconds left in the middle period.

Lee put the Islanders up 3-1 on a power play early in the third when his shot in traffic bounced past Hart.

LIGHTNING 3, BRUINS 1

TORONTO: Ondrej Palat scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and Tampa Bay beat Boston to take a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.

Victor Hedman also scored a pinball, bouncing goal on goalie Jaroslav Halak, who has started every game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs in the middle of the first round. Halak, who was pulled last time out Wednesday, allowed three goals on 26 shots in Game 4.

Tampa Bay has won three in a row since losing the series opener. Palat has four goals in that time, including the Game 2 overtime winner

Also Watch MHA Announces Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Here's The Top 5 Takeaways | CNN News18

Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston.

Game 5 is Monday.