SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Isles Stay Alive: Eberle Seals 2-1 2OT Win Over Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) is checked by New York Islanders defenseman Devon Toews (25) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) is checked by New York Islanders defenseman Devon Toews (25) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jordan Eberle scored on a twoonone break 12:30 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders avoided elimination with a 21 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night.

EDMONTON, Alberta: Jordan Eberle scored on a two-on-one break 12:30 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who cut the Lightning series lead to 3-2.

Game 6 is on Thursday night.

Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

The decisive goal came after the Lightning won a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone. The puck was drawn back to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who fanned on a shot at the right point. Islanders captain Anders Lee raced up the wing to chase down a loose puck. Gaining the Lightning zone, he fed a pass across to Eberle, who scored driving up the right wing.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 16, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Next Story
Loading