Home » News » Sports » 'Isn't What I Was Hoping' - Madison Keys Out of Wimbledon with Abdominal Injury
'Isn't What I Was Hoping' - Madison Keys Out of Wimbledon with Abdominal Injury

Madison Keys pulled out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe

American 19th seed Madison Keys pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering an abdominal injury.

Keys, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 2015, has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe.

“This isn’t what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury,” tweeted 27-year-old Keys.

“I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year.”

first published:June 25, 2022, 18:32 IST