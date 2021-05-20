Israeli Footballer Eran Zahavi Swaps Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo's Palestine Flag With Israel's

Athletes using sports as a platform to highlight political, societal issues is not new, but backlash, hostility continues to be blaring. While many argue that it is one thing for sports personalities use their platforms to stand for causes that are dear to them, however, others differ that politics and sports shouldn’t mix.

One such recent incident surfaced after the Manchester United duo of Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo showed their support for Palestine on Tuesday. Both the United stars showed their support for Palestine by carrying the flag as the players and coaching staff in a post-match lap around Old Trafford following the 1-1 draw with Fulham in their last home match of the season, the Mirror reported.

After the match Pogba even shared an image of himself holding up the Palestinian flag on Instagram. The star striker captioned the photo and wrote, “Let’s keep our world safe and free from violence. Pray for Palestine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

However, PSV Eindhoven’s Israeli striker Eran Zahavi did something similar. He edited Pogba’s post by replacing the Palestinian flag with Israel’s. The Israeli international shared the morphed photo on his Instagram stories. “Thanks guys. We appreciate your support all over the world,” the PSV forward wrote next to the post.

This is the second such instance where the veteran striker did the same thing following Leicester City’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea over the weekend. Leicester stars Wesley Fofana and Hamza Choudhury carried the Palestine flag around Wembley as they celebrated winning the FA Cup. He again shared a photo that shows the Israeli flag superimposed over Palestine’s and wrote: ‘Thanks for your support.’

Both the footballer’s reactions come after renewed tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine escalated over the last couple of weeks, their worst seen between them since 2014. So far the violence has claimed over 200 Palestinian lives including women and children, while the Israeli side lost close to 12 people, the DailyMail reported.

