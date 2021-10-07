ISSF Junior World Championship: Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, Rhythm Sangwan Win 25m Pistol Team Gold

Indian women’s trioka of Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor and Rhythm Sangwan claimed the gold medal in the 25m Pistol team event at the ISSF Junior World Championships here on Wednesday. The Indian women’s team defeated the USA team comprising Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final.

France’s Camille Jedrzejewski, Heloise Fourre and Elisa Candel won the bronze medal, beating Ukraine team 17-7 in the third-place play-off. The Ukraine team comprised Nadiia Shamanova, Yana Chuchmarova and Viliena Bevz.

