ISSF Shooting Word Cup in New Delhi Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

File photo of Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Shooting World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi in May, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held from March 15-26, was postponed to May barely four days before the start of the event.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic the New Delhi Organising Committee has been forced to cancel Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups. Both of these were due to take place in New Delhi," the sport's world governing body -- ISSF -- said in a statement.

It was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from May 5-12, while Shotgun competitions from June 2-9.

However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) decided to cancel the tournament.

PTI had earlier reported that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances.

