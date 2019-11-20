ISSF Shooting World Cup Finals: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Knocked Out of 25m Air Pistol Event

Putian: India's Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the finals of the women's 25m air pistol event at the World Cup Finals here on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manu shot 292 and 291 in the precision and rapid events respectively for a total of 583 in the qualifiers.

While two other shooters, Germany's Doreen Vennekamp and Elena Galiabovitch of Australia, also ended with a qualification score of 583, the German qualified owing to a superior tally of inner 10s.

Manu and Galiabovitch had 17 inner 10s, while Vennekamp shot 23 to be way ahead.

Rahi, on the other hand, endured a disappointing outing. The Asian Games gold-medallist finished bottom of the heap in the qualifiers with a score of 569.

Later on Wednesday, Anish Bhanwala will compete in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

NO LUCK IN 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS TOO

Anjum Moudgil, Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran failed to make the final of the 50m rifle 3 positions event on Tuesday.

Sanjeev shot 1,153 and missed qualification by a point. After qualifying with a national record of 1,181, Sanjeev shot 384 in kneeling, 388 in prone and 381 in the standing position.

Akhil Sheoran, on the other hand, was placed 13th after managing a score of 1,147. Anjum Moudgil also ended up with the same score as Akhil and ended in the 13th spot. She shot 377 in kneeling, 390 in prone and 380 in the standing position.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

