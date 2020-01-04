ISSF Supports NRAI Proposal to Stage Shooting Competitions of Commonwealth Nations
National Rifle Association of India has received full support from the International Shooting Sport Federation to stage shooting competitions of the Commonwealth nations in India.
National Rifle Association of India
New Delhi: The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has agreed to lend full support to the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) proposal of staging shooting competitions of the Commonwealth nations in India in March 2022.
In a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, ISSF Secretary General Alexander Ratner said: "We have been working with the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) to find a solution on how the shooting sport must be represented at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). After the partners of the 2022 Games in Birmingham decided not to include the shooting sport in their programme, we confirmed our readiness to help with organization of the separate Olympic shooting sport competitions in one of the countries of the world."
"We are happy to acknowledge that the NRAI presided by Raninder Singh made a proposal to stage the shooting sport competitions of the Commonwealth nations in India in March of 2022," he added.
Earlier on December 25, India's chances of hosting the Commonwealth shooting event in 2022 had received a boost after the CGF sent a letter to Batra seeking a proposal for the same to be submitted in "early January."
According to reports, the Indian government on Saturday also approved the IOA's proposal to host the Commonwealth shooting championships and archery events, which are not part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
