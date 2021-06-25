ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Settles for Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Event

India’s Saurabh Chaudhary settled for bronze in the men’s 10 meters air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here on Thursday. In the eight-shooter final, Chaudhary had a good start but two bad shots of 8.7 points spoiled his chances. He shot 220 points for bronze. In the preliminary round, Chaudhary shot 581 out of 600 to enter the final round while Abhishek Verma also shot 581 in the qualification match to make the cut for the final. But in the final Verma finished fifth.

Iran’s Javad Foroughi won the gold medal with a total 243.0 points. Earlier, in the qualification he had shot 584/600.

Serbia’s Damir Mikec bagged silver with 241.7 points. He shot 584/600 in the qualification round to lead the highly competitive field of 71 shooters.

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, both Yashaswini Singh Deshwal and Manu Bhaker entered the final but finished eighth and seventh respectively.

In the qualification round Yashaswini shot 578 points and Manu shot 577 points.

Indian shooters failed to enter the final of the women’s 10m air rifle. Apurvi Chandela shot 624.7 points to finish at 24 position while Anjum Moudgil scored 622.3 points in the preliminary round to finish at 42nd spot.

Elavenil Valarivan, the third Indian shooter in the field, finished further down the ladder with a score of 612.2 points.

In the men’s 10m air rifle, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar made the cut for the eight-shooter final with a score of 628 points but in the final he finished seventh.

Deepak Kumar finished 14th in the qualification round of the men’s 10m air rifle with a score of 626.0 points. Divyansh Singh Panwar too failed to make the cut for the final in the 10m air rifle as he shot 624.7 points for the 25th spot.

