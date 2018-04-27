English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISSF World Cup: Tejaswini Sawant Misses Final by a Point
Seasoned Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant missed out on qualifying for the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final by a point as China and Russia continued their dominance in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday.
Changwon: Seasoned Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant missed out on qualifying for the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final by a point as China and Russia continued their dominance in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday.
Tejaswini, a gold medallist at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, finished 12th after shooting 1167 in qualification.
Anna Ilana of Ukraine, who grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 1168, had 57 inner 10s against her name to Tejaswini's 61.
China won the gold in the event to go top of the medals tally with a total of four yellow metals.
China and Russia continued to dominate the competition, accounting for seven of the 13 gold medals won so far with the remaining six being distributed equally among hosts Korea, Australia, Italy, Slovakia, Finland and Belarus.
Of the 39 total medals, Russia and China have won a total of 12 among them and will look to increase that tally with two finals left to play over the two remaining days of competition.
India remains in 10th place with Shahzar Rizvi winning a silver in the men's 10m air pistol earlier in the competition.
