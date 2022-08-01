'It Does Get a Bit Boring With no Top Opponents, Lack of Competition': Mirabai Chanu

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu once again glorified India on the world map with her magnificent feat at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham. She clinched a gold medal in the 47 kg women’s category on Saturday with a combined effort of 201 Kg in snatch and clean and jerk.

Chanu was way ahead of her opponents in the competition. She was one and done in the snatch as she lifted 84 Kilograms on her first try in the snatch variant of the event. With her second attempt, she not only bettered her personal best but also shattered the Commonwealth Games record and the Commonwealth record with a successful lift of 88 Kgs.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

Despite not being able to land her third attempt at the snatch, she headed into the clean and jerk variant of the event with a massive lead of 12 Kilograms over her closest competitor.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Chanu said she arrived at the Games with a plan but a lack of fight and top opponents made it a bit boring.

“I knew beforehand that it’s going to be easy at the Commonwealth Games. But I came here with a plan, that in this competition I have to work on myself so that I can plan better for future events what needs to improve. But yes, with no top opponents and lack of fight (competition), it does get a bit boring,” Chanu was quoted as saying by TOI.

Elaborating the context of her ‘boring’ remark, Chanu said, “…this competition was about myself. Sir (coach Vijay Sharma) also kept telling me that this competition is about you, about the work you have done… It felt good as well. Mind got relaxed, that whatever have worked on (I need to focus on that), to improve going ahead. That’s the feeling performed my lifts with.”

This is Chanu’s third medal at the Commonwealth Games, after her silver in the 2014 edition in Glasgow and the gold at Gold Coast 2018 in the 48 Kg category. She is the first athlete to hand gold to India in the ongoing CWG 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here