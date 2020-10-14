ITA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League, Italy vs Netherlands Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Italy, which is at the top spot in the point table, will be squaring off against Netherlands in their next scheduled fixture in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. The Italy vs Netherlands match will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 12:15 AM. The fixture will take place at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

At present. there is no wrong in saying that both the teams are in full form as they are placed on first and second position, respectively. Italy till now have not lost a single outing while Netherlands have only been on the losing side of one match. The host team have five points while the guest team have four points.

The latest outing played by both the teams have ended in a draw. Italy faced Poland on October 12. The match ended at 0-0 score. Netherlands on the other hand were up against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the match ended at 0-0.

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Netherlands

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Nathan Ake

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Ciro Immobile

ITA vs NED UEFA Nations League, Italy probable lineup vs Netherlands: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristiano Biraghi, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Stephan El Shaarawy

ITA vs NED UEFA Nations League, Netherlands probable lineup vs Italy: Jasper Cillessen, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel