English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Italian City Genoa Offers to Host Copa Libertadores Final
Genoa offered River Plate and Boca Juniors on Monday the opportunity to play the second leg of the postponed Copa Libertadores final in the Italian city after it was postponed for a second time on Sunday.
The final was postponed after violence caused by certain fans. (Image: Reuters)
Genoa offered River Plate and Boca Juniors on Monday the opportunity to play the second leg of the postponed Copa Libertadores final in the Italian city after it was postponed for a second time on Sunday.
The clash between the Buenos Aires arch-rivals was due to be played on Sunday after initially being postponed on Saturday following an attack on the Boca team bus by River fans bus near the Monumental stadium, which left Boca players with injuries from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.
But the match, dubbed the biggest in the history of Argentine football, was postponed for a second time by South American football federation Conmebol, after Boca had called earlier demanded that River face a series of punishments including forfeiting the match.
"Our city, which historically, culturally and through sport, is close to Buenos Aires, feels a deep-rooted link to your two prestigious clubs founded by our countrymen who emigrated from Italy to Argentina in the early 1900s, and today twinned to our two clubs Genoa and Sampdoria," a letter addressed to the presidents of the two clubs by Genoa deputy mayor Stefano Anzalone read.
The north-western port city of Genoa -- still reeling from the deaths of 43 people when a bridge collapsed in August -- offered River and Boca the opportunity to play the game at the city's Marassi stadium.
"The painful recent events which have hit us, have reawakened a profound sense of community and of rediscovering our roots; therefore, as Sports Chief Executive of the Municipality of Genoa, I am communicating to you that our city would be honoured and makes itself available to host this important and prestigious Cup final and Argentine capital derby.
"We are at your disposal for anything you may need."
Conmebol chief Alejandro Dominguez is due to meet with the Boca president Daniel Angelici and River Plate counterpart Rodolfo D'Onofrio on Tuesday to decide on a date for the fixture which had been 2-2 after the first leg.
The clash between the Buenos Aires arch-rivals was due to be played on Sunday after initially being postponed on Saturday following an attack on the Boca team bus by River fans bus near the Monumental stadium, which left Boca players with injuries from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.
But the match, dubbed the biggest in the history of Argentine football, was postponed for a second time by South American football federation Conmebol, after Boca had called earlier demanded that River face a series of punishments including forfeiting the match.
"Our city, which historically, culturally and through sport, is close to Buenos Aires, feels a deep-rooted link to your two prestigious clubs founded by our countrymen who emigrated from Italy to Argentina in the early 1900s, and today twinned to our two clubs Genoa and Sampdoria," a letter addressed to the presidents of the two clubs by Genoa deputy mayor Stefano Anzalone read.
The north-western port city of Genoa -- still reeling from the deaths of 43 people when a bridge collapsed in August -- offered River and Boca the opportunity to play the game at the city's Marassi stadium.
"The painful recent events which have hit us, have reawakened a profound sense of community and of rediscovering our roots; therefore, as Sports Chief Executive of the Municipality of Genoa, I am communicating to you that our city would be honoured and makes itself available to host this important and prestigious Cup final and Argentine capital derby.
"We are at your disposal for anything you may need."
Conmebol chief Alejandro Dominguez is due to meet with the Boca president Daniel Angelici and River Plate counterpart Rodolfo D'Onofrio on Tuesday to decide on a date for the fixture which had been 2-2 after the first leg.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Here’s Why Fans are Calling Captain America a Hypocrite
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Woman Had to Wash 3-Year-Old Son's Hair 23 Times. Here's Why
- Jawa Motorcycle to Launch 105 Dealerships in 1st Phase, Delhi, Mumbai Showroom Location Revealed