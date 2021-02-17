Italian Ex-football Star Sartor Arrested for Growing 106 Marijuana Plants

Former Italian football star Luigi Sartor has been put under house arrest for allegedly growing marijuana in an abandoned farmhouse. The 46-year-old has been arrested with an accomplice, Marco Mantovani, also 46, for growing 106 marijuana plants in Sartor’s remote mountain cottage in Lesignano Palmia, south-west of Parma in Northern Italy.

The police raided the uninhabited cottage on Friday and found 106 plants of different sizes with lamps, fans and fertilizer packages. LED lamps were set up there to help the plants grow. The plants, when dried, would have produced almost 2 kilograms of marijuana.

Police became suspicious when there was an application to double the cottage’s electricity supply and its lights were on at night. Following the suspicion, hidden cameras were installed in the area. Sartor was arrested in a village near Parma, and according to reports police stopped his car and smelled the same distinctive odour that was detected outside the cottage.

Local media reports that both Sartor and Marco are set to face trial next month and Sartor remained silent in front of a judge at the court hearing and placed under house arrest.

Then footballer has played for Juventus, Inter Milan, Parma and Roma. He also represented Italy during his successful career. He has won the Uefa Cup thrice and is also a record-breaker. The defender is the only player to win the competition consecutively twice in a row with two different teams, with Inter in 1998 and Parma in 1999.

However, in 2011, he was charged for conspiring to commit fraud in a match-fixing controversy which is known as ‘Calcioscommesse.’ The investigation ended in 2019 under a statute of limitations rule.

Sartor has played 165 times in Serie A and 33 times across UEFA Cup and Champions League.

In 2009, he retired after a 17-year long phenomenal career that began at Juventus and ended after a stint with Ternana. Sartor was signed by Juventus Youth in 1991 and played with Reggina, Vicenza, Parma, Genoa, Hellas Verona, Inter and Roma before his two years with Ternana.