Italian Grand Prix 2021 Sprint Race Qualifying Round: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

The second F1 Sprint is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 11. The race will be held at the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit. As a part of the race, all participants will have to complete 18 laps of the circuit. This means that the racers will be covering approximately 100 kilometres. The results will establish the starting order for the main race scheduled for Sunday, September 12. The top spot for the race has been taken by Valtteri Bottas in the Sprint Race. He is also scheduled to start the main race irrespective of the position at which he finishes the upcoming race. This is because of the power unit change which got confirmed during the qualifying stages.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are placed at second and the third position, respectively. F1 enthusiasts are expecting that the two of them will surely up their game in the upcoming races. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren are placed at the fourth and fifth positions as they qualified before Pierre Gasly. The subsequent positions were claimed by Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc. The ninth and tenth positions were clinched by Sergio Perez and Antonio Giovinazzi, respectively.

What time is the Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round?

The Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 11 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Where to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round in India (TV channels)?

The Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels.

How and where to watch online Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round live streaming?

The Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Apart from that, updates can also be tracked through the social media handles of F1.

