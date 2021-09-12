CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home» News»Sports»Italian GP, F1 2021 Live Updates: Max Verspatten, Lewis Hamilton Crash Out
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Italian GP, F1 2021 Live Updates: Max Verspatten, Lewis Hamilton Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix (GP), F1 2021 Live Updates: Hamilton and Verstappen crash and the two championship leaders are out of the race.

News18.com | September 12, 2021, 19:22 IST
Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at the front of the grid despite finishing second in Saturday's qualifying sprint.

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates:  Hamilton and Verstappen crash and the two championship leaders are out of the race.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a fantastic start and is in the early lead at Monza. Verspatten and Hamilton had an incident at the second chicane and that dropped the Mercedes man a bit, but he is climbing up. AlpaTauri’s both cars out of the race

Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at the front of the grid despite finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying sprint.

Read More
Sep 12, 2021 19:22 (IST)

Italian grand prix: Hamilton is ok 

Sep 12, 2021 19:21 (IST)

Italian grand prix: Those were some scary moments !!!

 

Sep 12, 2021 19:19 (IST)

Italian grand prix F1: The Safety Car is out and has the snake of cars behind, with Ricciardo leading the way and looking for a famous win today.

Sep 12, 2021 19:16 (IST)

Italian gp: Lap 28 and here's what happened: Replays of the Hamilton Verstappen incident have come in, and it is a hard one to call. Hamilton comes out the pits in front and has the track position heading into the first part of the chicane. But Verstappen has a dart up the inside, Hamilton squeezes him, the Dutchman gets on the kerbs and that sends his car airborne, as his rear wheel comes up and over the rear wing of the Mercedes. A very near miss for Hamilton there. 

Sep 12, 2021 19:15 (IST)

Italian grand prix F1: Hamilton and Verstappen crash and the two championship leaders are out of the race. What a bizarre incident. "That's what you get when you don't leave the space", says Verstappen. He leaves his car while hamilton is trying to rejoin the race. But that won't happen. Max's Red Bull is wedged over Hamilton's Mercedes 

Sep 12, 2021 19:08 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Live Updates: Riccardo into the pit and that has been a quick pit stop, he is out behind Ferarri's Sainz. And Verstappen pits and it's a long stop. 11 secconds, that is crucial. He rejoins the race in at 10th. 

Sep 12, 2021 19:05 (IST)

That is some stat !!!

https://twitter.com/virtualstatman/status/1437044774112956424?s=20
Sep 12, 2021 19:05 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Live Updates: Ocon has been handed a 5-second time penalty for the contact with Vettel at the second chicane. Verstappen reports his rears are sliding, which is now keeping him out of Ricciardo's DRS range. Hamilton is also over a second behind Norris

Sep 12, 2021 19:04 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Live Updates: Ocon has been handed a 5-second time penalty for the contact with Vettel at the second chicane. Verstappen reports his rears are sliding, which is now keeping him out of Ricciardo's DRS range. Hamilton is also over a second behind Norris

Sep 12, 2021 18:58 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP Live : 15 laps in and Max is in DRS range off Ricciardo. When will he make his move.  Bottas is now into the points having passed Williams' Latifi for P10. Behind the front four, Leclerc is holding on to Hamilton's coattails here, which is keeping him out of the clutches of Perez for now.

Sep 12, 2021 18:55 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Live Updates: Hamilton is all over Norris

Sep 12, 2021 18:53 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Live Updates: Behind the front four, Leclerc is holding on to Hamilton's coattails here, which is keeping him out of the clutches of Perez for now.

Sep 12, 2021 18:52 (IST)


Italian Grand Prix GP Live : Ricciardo is out of DRS versus Verstappen, although has received two warnings for running two wide at the final turn. Hamilton around one second behind Norris. Then it's the Ferraris - Leclerc in fifth and Sainz in sixth.

Sep 12, 2021 18:52 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: "Hamilton is struggling to get close. We're getting good gaps to the rest of the field," says Lando Norris' race engineer to his driver in a word of two of useful encouragement.

Sep 12, 2021 18:49 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Max has been on the radio to GP telling him that it's incredibly hard to get close to Ricciardo. Checo attacks Sainz! It's neck and neck but the Mexican gets a nose in front into the Della Roggia chicane. He emerges in P6. Great move.

Sep 12, 2021 18:45 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: The VSC has ended, and DRS is now enabled to boot. Racing again, and Verstappen has pulled to within a second of Ricciardo out front

Sep 12, 2021 18:43 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Gasly is officially out of the race, with Tsunoda's DNS ending AlphaTauri's  record as being the only team to score points at every race previously in 2021

Sep 12, 2021 18:42 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Vettel drops behind Stroll, Alonso, Ocon and Latifi and is P12

Sep 12, 2021 18:41 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Giovinazzi goes sideways at the exit of the first chicane 

Sep 12, 2021 18:40 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Hamilton is not happy, "He pushed me wide!" - says of Verstappen 

Sep 12, 2021 18:39 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: At the first chicane Giovinazzi is spun around. The Italian made a super start overtaking Sainz but then in congestion at the braking zone it all got a bit messy.

Sep 12, 2021 18:36 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Verstappen and Hamilton go head to head at the start and Hamilton is forced to go across the kerbs. Ricciardo in the lead and Virtual Safety Car on. What a chaotic start this 

Sep 12, 2021 18:34 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live UpdatesYuki Sunoda will not start the Italian GP owing to a mechanical issue on the way to the grid which wasn’t able to be fixed

Sep 12, 2021 18:32 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Weather check: 44.2 degrees on track and 28.5 in the air. It's glorious.

Sep 12, 2021 18:29 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Tyre news: Hamilton, Kubica, Bottas and Gasly start on hard tyres, everyone else begins on mediums

Sep 12, 2021 18:28 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Bad news for AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda being wheeled back to the pitlane. Last year's winner Gasly will start from the pitlane as well. 

Sep 12, 2021 18:25 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live UpdatesVin Diesel and Lewis Hamilton 

Sep 12, 2021 18:21 (IST)

Lighting at Monza !!!

Sep 12, 2021 18:13 (IST)

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Ferrari will be hoping to avoid the embarrassment of last year, especially with the passionate "tifosi" back at Monza. Because of the coronavirus pandemic there were no fans last year to witness the ignominy of both Ferrari cars failing to finish the Italian GP in its worst display at its home circuit for 70 years. But the red-clad fans will be back in their droves this weekend, with Monza allowed to be at 50% capacity.

Sep 12, 2021 18:11 (IST)

We are nearing to the start 

Load More
Italian GP, F1 2021 Live Updates: Max Verspatten, Lewis Hamilton Crash Out
Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at the front of the grid despite finishing second in Saturday's qualifying sprint.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday’s GP at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.

Red Bull’s Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.

Hamilton had started the sprint in second place behind Bottas but dropped back in the field after a dreadful start which will make his latest bid for a 100th GP win that much harder.

The seven-time F1 champion has been stuck on 99 wins since victory at the British GP in July, but after strong displays in both practices and qualifying looked in good shape to make his century.

However he will have his work cut out for him from the second row after both Verstappen and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo came up either side of him to overtake right at the start.

Pierre Gasly would have also have stolen a place on the Briton had he not then slid off the track at the first bend after making contact with Ricciardo.

Just behind Hamilton in the third row will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won at Monza in 2019 and is hoping for the home support to help push the Scuderia to another good result.

His teammate Carlos Sainz will be alongside him after finishing seventh having crashed out of practice earlier on Saturday and then having to sweat on his car being repaired in time for the sprint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News