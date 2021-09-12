Italian GP, F1 2021 Live Updates: Max Verspatten, Lewis Hamilton Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Hamilton and Verstappen crash and the two championship leaders are out of the race.
Daniel Ricciardo has had a fantastic start and is in the early lead at Monza. Verspatten and Hamilton had an incident at the second chicane and that dropped the Mercedes man a bit, but he is climbing up. AlpaTauri’s both cars out of the race
Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at the front of the grid despite finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying sprint.
Italian grand prix: Hamilton is ok
For everyone asking, Lewis is OK. He's on his way back to the paddock now.— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 12, 2021
Italian grand prix: Those were some scary moments !!!
LAP 26/53— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
Hamilton and Verstappen collide at Turn 2!
They are both out of the race #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6uuh7NhfZ4
Italian gp: Lap 28 and here's what happened: Replays of the Hamilton Verstappen incident have come in, and it is a hard one to call. Hamilton comes out the pits in front and has the track position heading into the first part of the chicane. But Verstappen has a dart up the inside, Hamilton squeezes him, the Dutchman gets on the kerbs and that sends his car airborne, as his rear wheel comes up and over the rear wing of the Mercedes. A very near miss for Hamilton there.
Italian grand prix F1: Hamilton and Verstappen crash and the two championship leaders are out of the race. What a bizarre incident. "That's what you get when you don't leave the space", says Verstappen. He leaves his car while hamilton is trying to rejoin the race. But that won't happen. Max's Red Bull is wedged over Hamilton's Mercedes
Italian Grand Prix GP Live : 15 laps in and Max is in DRS range off Ricciardo. When will he make his move. Bottas is now into the points having passed Williams' Latifi for P10. Behind the front four, Leclerc is holding on to Hamilton's coattails here, which is keeping him out of the clutches of Perez for now.
Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Live Updates: Hamilton is all over Norris
LAP 12/53— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
Hamilton is all over Norris's tail#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/yrozMR4Bt8
Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Giovinazzi goes sideways at the exit of the first chicane
LAP 1/53— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
Giovinazzi goes sideways at the exit of the first chicane #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vsJv34vwie
Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Bad news for AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda being wheeled back to the pitlane. Last year's winner Gasly will start from the pitlane as well.
This doesn't look good for @yukitsunoda07— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
He's walking back to the pits and his car is being wheeled away from its starting position#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wnjrW43CU9
Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Vin Diesel and Lewis Hamilton
Vin 🤜💥🤛 Lewis#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cIuxry7aKH— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
Lighting at Monza !!!
The total legend that is @usainbolt ⚡️— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
Great to have you here at Monza! #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/S3hcN1PsdN
Italian Grand Prix GP 2021 Formula1 F1 Live Updates: Ferrari will be hoping to avoid the embarrassment of last year, especially with the passionate "tifosi" back at Monza. Because of the coronavirus pandemic there were no fans last year to witness the ignominy of both Ferrari cars failing to finish the Italian GP in its worst display at its home circuit for 70 years. But the red-clad fans will be back in their droves this weekend, with Monza allowed to be at 50% capacity.
We are nearing to the start
🟢 We have a green light...— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
Cars heading out on track 🙌#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RkiOtSfoXk
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday’s GP at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.
Red Bull’s Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.
Hamilton had started the sprint in second place behind Bottas but dropped back in the field after a dreadful start which will make his latest bid for a 100th GP win that much harder.
The seven-time F1 champion has been stuck on 99 wins since victory at the British GP in July, but after strong displays in both practices and qualifying looked in good shape to make his century.
However he will have his work cut out for him from the second row after both Verstappen and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo came up either side of him to overtake right at the start.
Pierre Gasly would have also have stolen a place on the Briton had he not then slid off the track at the first bend after making contact with Ricciardo.
Just behind Hamilton in the third row will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won at Monza in 2019 and is hoping for the home support to help push the Scuderia to another good result.
His teammate Carlos Sainz will be alongside him after finishing seventh having crashed out of practice earlier on Saturday and then having to sweat on his car being repaired in time for the sprint.
