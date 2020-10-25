News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Italy Going Back To Games With No Fans Due To Virus Cases

Lazio's Joaquin Correa, right, and Bologna's Aaron Hickey, rear, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Rome Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)

Lazio's Joaquin Correa, right, and Bologna's Aaron Hickey, rear, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Rome Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.

ROME: Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.

A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.

The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.

Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.

The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues without fans in attendance.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 25, 2020, 18:48 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...