Italy Going Back To Games With No Fans Due To Virus Cases
Lazio's Joaquin Correa, right, and Bologna's Aaron Hickey, rear, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at the Rome Olympic Stadium Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)
Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 18:54 IST
ROME: Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again.
A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.
The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days.
Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums.
The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues without fans in attendance.
