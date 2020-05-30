SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Italy's Fabio Fognini to Take Advantage of Coronavirus and Have Surgery on Both Ankles

Fabio Fognini (Photo Credit: AP and Twitter)

Fabio Fognini announced that he will take advantage of the coronavirus-enforced break from tennis to undergo surgery on both his ankles.

Italy's Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles on Saturday to cure a long-standing problem.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old Italian said he had hoped the two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic will have improved his situation.

"After a medical examination and a long discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopy surgery on both ankles," Fognini said on Twitter.

"I will undergo surgery in Italy today (Saturday).

"I believe it's the right thing to do while the Tour is on this enforced break," continued Fognini, with the season on hold since March, and not set to return before August.

The 11th-ranked Fognini, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last year, said he has been suffering with ankle problems for years.

"I've been having a problem with my left ankle for three and a half years now, it's an issue I've learned to cope with," he explained.

"Then my right ankle started playing up in the last two years as well.

"I had hoped that the various problems would go away during my two-month break because of the lockdown, but when I resumed training, they were still there," he said.

"I can't wait to be back playing again."


