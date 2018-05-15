English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Italy's Roberta Vinci Ends Professional Tennis Career
Italy's Roberta Vinci on Monday played her last professional tennis match at age 35, losing to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the first round of the Italian Open here
Twitter/ Tennis.com
Italy's Roberta Vinci on Monday played her last professional tennis match at age 35, losing to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the first round of the Italian Open here.
During Vinci's farewell ceremony held at Pietrangeli court following her defeat, a video of key moments from her career was shown on a large screen, reports Efe.
"I'm crying now but I'm happy, I'm happy for what I've accomplished," Vinci said. "I would have liked to do better but it doesn't matter that I lost."
Vinci had an opportunity to stretch her career for at least one more match, but lost 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 in her last tournament as a professional.
Over her long career, Vinci won 10 singles titles, but lost her biggest singles final at the US Open to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta.
However, Vinci had a successful doubles partnership with Sara Errani, also of Italy, earning five Grand Slam titles; French Open (2012), US Open (2012), Australian Open (2013, 2014) and Wimbledon (2014).
Also Watch
During Vinci's farewell ceremony held at Pietrangeli court following her defeat, a video of key moments from her career was shown on a large screen, reports Efe.
"I'm crying now but I'm happy, I'm happy for what I've accomplished," Vinci said. "I would have liked to do better but it doesn't matter that I lost."
Vinci had an opportunity to stretch her career for at least one more match, but lost 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 in her last tournament as a professional.
Over her long career, Vinci won 10 singles titles, but lost her biggest singles final at the US Open to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta.
However, Vinci had a successful doubles partnership with Sara Errani, also of Italy, earning five Grand Slam titles; French Open (2012), US Open (2012), Australian Open (2013, 2014) and Wimbledon (2014).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL