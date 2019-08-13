Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ITF Must Understand Indian Players Can't Play in Pakistan at Present: AITA Secretary

AITA secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee said they are seeking a telephonic conversation with ITF to make them understand the situation between India and Pakistan.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ITF Must Understand Indian Players Can't Play in Pakistan at Present: AITA Secretary
File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee on Tuesday said that they have sought time for a conversation with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in order to request them to change the venue of the upcoming Davis Cup tie from Islamabad as the international body isn't understanding the ground reality.

Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said: "We wrote a letter to the ITF seeking a review of the security situation in Islamabad. In that, we have also sought time to have a telephonic conversation within this week so that we can make them understand the ground situation prevailing at present between India and Pakistan."

"The ITF does not understand the ground situation which is currently prevailing after the August 5 development. No player from our country can go to Pakistan and play in such a situation. We will wait for their reply and then take an action accordingly," he added.

The bilateral ties between the two Asian neighbours have gone downhill following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) chief Salim Saifullah Khan had said that tensions between the two countries have increased and that they will respect whatever decision the ITF takes.

If the tie takes place as per the schedule, India will travel to Pakistan to compete in a Davis Cup fixture after 55 years.

No Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan since 1964 and bilateral cricket ties between the two countries have been dormant since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

Related Stories

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram