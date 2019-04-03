LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

It’s a Start: Andy Murray Is Back on the Tennis Court After Two Months

Andy Murray posted a short video of himself hitting the ball in an outdoor court against a wall. This is his first instance of playing tennis after a hip resurfacing surgery.

Reuters

Updated:April 3, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It’s a Start: Andy Murray Is Back on the Tennis Court After Two Months
Andy Murray had undergone a hip resurfacing surgery after his first round exit from Australian Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Andy Murray has returned to a tennis court two months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Murray, who has not played competitively since his first round exit at the Australian Open in January, said last month he could possibly play at Wimbledon as he was now pain free after the surgery.

The 31-year-old posted a short video on Instagram, where he was seen hitting the ball in an outdoor court while rallying with a wall with a caption, "It's a start."

Murray had said he was not sure he could play in the singles draw at Wimbledon, a tournament he has won twice, but targeted a possible return in doubles at this year's tournament as it put less stress on his hip.

The three-times Grand Slam champion compared his situation to that of American doubles player Bob Bryan who returned to the court 5-1/2 months after a similar procedure.

This year's Wimbledon begins on July 1.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram