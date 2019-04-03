English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It’s a Start: Andy Murray Is Back on the Tennis Court After Two Months
Andy Murray posted a short video of himself hitting the ball in an outdoor court against a wall. This is his first instance of playing tennis after a hip resurfacing surgery.
Andy Murray had undergone a hip resurfacing surgery after his first round exit from Australian Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Andy Murray has returned to a tennis court two months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.
Murray, who has not played competitively since his first round exit at the Australian Open in January, said last month he could possibly play at Wimbledon as he was now pain free after the surgery.
The 31-year-old posted a short video on Instagram, where he was seen hitting the ball in an outdoor court while rallying with a wall with a caption, "It's a start."
Murray had said he was not sure he could play in the singles draw at Wimbledon, a tournament he has won twice, but targeted a possible return in doubles at this year's tournament as it put less stress on his hip.
The three-times Grand Slam champion compared his situation to that of American doubles player Bob Bryan who returned to the court 5-1/2 months after a similar procedure.
This year's Wimbledon begins on July 1.
Murray, who has not played competitively since his first round exit at the Australian Open in January, said last month he could possibly play at Wimbledon as he was now pain free after the surgery.
The 31-year-old posted a short video on Instagram, where he was seen hitting the ball in an outdoor court while rallying with a wall with a caption, "It's a start."
Murray had said he was not sure he could play in the singles draw at Wimbledon, a tournament he has won twice, but targeted a possible return in doubles at this year's tournament as it put less stress on his hip.
The three-times Grand Slam champion compared his situation to that of American doubles player Bob Bryan who returned to the court 5-1/2 months after a similar procedure.
This year's Wimbledon begins on July 1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today
- Apple to Launch iPhones With 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch And 6.67-inch OLED Displays in 2020
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- Here's Why Inflatable, Giant 'Boob Balloons' are Popping up Across London
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results