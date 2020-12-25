'It's Not Me Being Nasty, It's Me Wanting What's Best for SC East Bengal': Robbie Fowler on Sending Out Players

SC East Bengal are yet to win a single game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 and coach Robbie Fowler has decided to redo the squad in his attempt to achieve those results. East Bengal are shipping out a bunch of players either on loan or permanently as they look to make a few good signings in the January transfer window with an eye on storming back into reckoning in the points table.

Fowler stated that they are all set to bring in a few players in the squad but he can't name the players at the moment. For the ones that are going out, the coach said he and his staff looked at those players for a period of time and came to the conclusion that they weren't going to get game time here.

"It's not me being nasty, it's me wanting what's best for the club and trying to get the best results for the club. We feel the players who aren't playing, it's best for them to get games elsewhere. It's not nice but someone has to make decisions and it's mine to make. It's my job to try and get the best results and get in the best people in the club. People are saying oh he hasn't played but every day is an opportunity. Training sessions are a massive opportunity to show me and the rest of my staff what you can become. And I don't think anyone can say they haven't had that opportunity. But we feel this particular squad that we've got now is may be in a better place.

"It's not me being derogatory towards the players, I've got a lot of time with all the players who are going on loan. But now what I've said to them is this is an opportunity for you to play games, prove me wrong and that's all I can do. I can say it from my own life. I mean I have played for Liverpool for a number of years and obviously I didn't want to leave but eventually I had to leave because I needed to play games. All the players who are going on loan, we wish them luck and most of all, I want them all to prove me wrong. I want them to come back and say that you've made a mistake," Fowler said in the pre-match press conference.

Fowler waived off the idea that it was difficult to motivate his players with the results they've had so far and said the morale of the squad has been good. "Football is like that, there are ups and downs and we have had plenty of downs but the morale of the lads is brilliant and hopefully we will have a lot of ups and it starts with the next game," he said.

He said it should not be difficult to motivate players at all because they were all lucky to be working in the game that they love. "Our motivation is to try and get the results and I've said it before, we are not a million miles away. Okay, we haven't won but we've lost one in three games now and so, the tide is turning and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. Everyone here is 120 per cent behind me in what we are trying to do and achieve."

Fowler said the club was not behind quick fixes at the moment like they have been for the past few years and they were rather working on bringing success to SC East Bengal in the long terms.

The manager said he and his staff were working on making the team tight defensively and offensively. "There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes, lots of work that people don't see, lots of video analysis, analysis about players, and we're all trying."

SC East Bengal next face Chennaiyin FC, who have so far won two games, drawn two and lost two. Fowler said their manager Csaba Laszlo was someone he has looked up to "in terms of what he has achieved in the game". He said Chennaiyin were a good team and the job of his players will be to "stop their excellent players".

"They will be tough to break down but we have to go out there and have that belief in ourselves, we'll give it our best shot," Fowler concluded.