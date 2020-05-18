Its Official! Shannon Briggs Confirms Mike Tyson Return in Exhibition Fight

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be back in the ring and Shannon Briggs announced he will be the man to face him.

Briggs made the announcement on Instagram live, saying that the bout against Tyson is 'official'.

53-year-old Tyson has been training hard ahead if his comeback fight as well as a trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield.

"I just talked to Mike Tyson, it's going down, me and Mike, we're going to make it happen, it's official, you're going to see it happen, Brownsville versus Brownsville," Briggs said.

"Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we're going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We're going to let our fist do the talking," Briggs added.

Briggs, who is also known as the 'Cannon', has not fought since 2016, said the fight against Tyson will be an 'exhibition'.

"The money is there, the money is almost there, I can't say much more, I'll leave it at that," Briggs told Sirius XFM.

"This is for charity, this is exhibition, I want people to understand. We all know it's an exhibition and then we will see what's left in the tank.

"It's for charity, it will be fun, but this is Mike Tyson we are talking about. He naturally hits hard, so he might hit me and he might break my rib. We have to be fully prepared," Briggs said.