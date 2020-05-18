SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Its Official! Shannon Briggs Confirms Mike Tyson Return in Exhibition Fight

Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs (Photo Credit: AP and Twitter)

Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs (Photo Credit: AP and Twitter)

Shannon Briggs, during an Instagram live, confirmed that he will be facing Mike Tyson in an exhibition match.

Share this:

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be back in the ring and Shannon Briggs announced he will be the man to face him.

Briggs made the announcement on Instagram live, saying that the bout against Tyson is 'official'.

53-year-old Tyson has been training hard ahead if his comeback fight as well as a trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield.

"I just talked to Mike Tyson, it's going down, me and Mike, we're going to make it happen, it's official, you're going to see it happen, Brownsville versus Brownsville," Briggs said.

"Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we're going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We're going to let our fist do the talking," Briggs added.

Briggs, who is also known as the 'Cannon', has not fought since 2016, said the fight against Tyson will be an 'exhibition'.

"The money is there, the money is almost there, I can't say much more, I'll leave it at that," Briggs told Sirius XFM.

"This is for charity, this is exhibition, I want people to understand. We all know it's an exhibition and then we will see what's left in the tank.

"It's for charity, it will be fun, but this is Mike Tyson we are talking about. He naturally hits hard, so he might hit me and he might break my rib. We have to be fully prepared," Briggs said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading