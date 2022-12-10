‘It's Officially Official’: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Receive F1 2022 Trophies

The Formula 1 2022 season turned out to be a memorable one for Red Bull as they clinched their first constructors’ championship since 2013. Overall, this was Red Bull’s fifth Constructors’ Championship title. Max Verstappen secured 15 Grand Prix wins this season to guide Red Bull to the prestigious title. No other driver currently has more race wins in a single season than Verstappen.

His teammate Sergio Perez, also earned two wins for Red Bull. The official Twitter handle of Red Bull posted a photo of Verstappen and Perez at the FIA Prize Giving Gala. “It’s officially official. Constructors’ Champions for the fifth time,” read the caption of the post.

It's officially official 🏆 Constructors' Champions for the fifth time 👑 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xxxsP2ikm1— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 9, 2022

Red Bull kicked off their Formula 1 journey back in 2005. Red Bull ensured their first-ever constructors’ victory in 2010. Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber had represented the team that season. Red Bull sustained their stunning performance and managed to win the constructors’ title in the next three seasons.

Verstappen was officially crowned double Formula 1 world champion after collecting the 2022 trophy in Bologna, Italy. It was his second successive trophy win. The 25-year-old had clinched this season’s title back in October with four races to spare. Verstappen finished the latest season with 454 points to his name. He set the record for scoring the most points in a single season.

“The emotions are very different, but I think they should be anyway because your whole life you aim for one particular goal, and that is to become a world champion for me in F1, so the first one is always an emotional one once you achieve it. But this year has been very different. I do think we were more competitive this year, and more enjoyable with how we performed as a whole team. We won the Drivers’, and the Constructors’, we had a lot of victories as a team, so I would say this one is better and more rewarding,” Verstappen driver said.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished the season at the third spot in the drivers’ standings with 305 points under his belt.

