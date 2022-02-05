‘It’s Pretty Normal’: Aslan Karatsev on Lack of Support for Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open Final

Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev believes his compatriot Daniil Medvedev should not have complained about fans supporting Rafael Nadal during their high-voltage Australian Open final clash. Medvedev blew a two-set lead before going down in an epic five-setter in Melbourne to hand Nadal his record-extending 21st Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

While Medvedev did let his style of play and composure do the talking throughout the course of the tournament, however, didn’t manage to win enough fans. Medvedev was pretty vocal about the lack of fan support as most people were behind Nadal at the Rod Laver Arena.

In an interview to Wion Sports, Karatsev, who was in India to participate in the Tata Open Maharashtra, said Medvedev should not have complained about the fans supporting Nadal, but just take it on the chin. Karatsev said Nadal will always be a crowd favourite wherever he plays. “The fans love the Big Three ( Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) and I think for me it’s pretty normal…Nadal has just made his comeback from injury and the same thing happens if you play against Roger,” the world No. 15 said.

He said that when fans try to distract you while serving it becomes distracting but Medvedev will soon realise it’s a part of the game and move on.

Citing his own experience, Karatsev explained, “I played against Andy Murray in Sydney, all the crowd support was with him. They have done a lot for our sport so it is obvious,” he concluded.

Medvedev, who was gracious in his defeat at the year’s first Grand Slam, was clearly frustrated with the crowd at Melbourne Park. He accused fans of anti-Russian bias and later confirmed that the partisan crowd had upset him.

As for Karatsev, the top seed Russian lost to Sweden’s Emir Ymer in the RD-16 match at the Tata Open Maharashtra on Thursday. Ymer registered the biggest win of his career on the ATP Tour by shocking Karatsev 6-2, 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals in Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.