'It's Same with Arshad Watching Him': Nadeem's Father Explains How His Son Observes Neeraj Chopra

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on Sunday won the men’s javelin gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. With a massive throw of 90.18m, he claimed the stature of a world-class athlete who stood out among others in the event. His prime competent, India’s Neeraj Chopra, missed out on the games owing to injury. While Nadeem breached the 90m mark, surprisingly Chopra’s best throw is 89.94m.

Nadeem getting gold with a new Games record will definitely lead to a healthy rivalry between him and Chopra in the coming days. Both featured in the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo last year and in the World Athletics Championships a few months ago. On both occasions, the Indian athlete took the limelight and his Pakistani rival found himself on the receiving end. But from now on, it’s going to be a neck-to-neck to fight between the two athletes, just like the game of cricket.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

In the pursuit of a historic, Nadeem shattered not only set a new personal best and a Games record but also pushed the World Championship gold medalist, Grenada’s Anderson Peters. The latter bagged silver with the throw of 88.64 m.

People at Nadeem’s hometown, Mian Channu, in Pakistan stayed up late to watch him take the gold in Birmingham. In a conversation with Indian Express, his father Muhammad Ashraf recalled when Nadeem and Chopra competed in an event for the first time.

“It was in the 2016 South Asain Games in Guwahati that Neeraj and Nadeem competed against each other where Neeraj won the gold and Arshad won the bronze. Later, it was in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar in 2017 that they competed together. Javelin throwers in Pakistan as well as your country India are well-knitted and each one of us would observe each other. It was the same with Arshad watching Chopra. When Arshad won the bronze medal in Asian Games in Jakarta and Neeraj Chopra congratulated him, he was not only giving him respect as a Pakistani athlete but also as a javelin thrower,” Bukhari was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“Whatever Neeraj achieved post the junior world gold is due to his sheer hard work and we Pakistanis also appreciate that. When Neeraj topped his respective qualification group in Tokyo and Arshad topped the second qualification group, the talk was about Neeraj versus Arshad. And this also helps in creating more awareness among youth for javelin whether one sees it as a competition or a healthy rivalry,” he added.

Nadeem beat Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m, which had fetched the Indian a gold medal, and the World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m. Nadeem had finished behind Chopra in both these events.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here