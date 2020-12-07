It’s the ‘Oh So Candid’ Pretend Photoshoot, Says Sania Mirza Sharing Her Pics

Tennis star Sania Mirza often treats her fans with fun pictures. She also uploads photos with her son Izhaan. Sania, on Sunday, posted three pictures on social media in which she can be seen posing by the poolside. In the pictures, the tennis player is seen wearing a t-shirt and yoga pants.

The pictures show her striking various poses by the poolside with a bright smile on the face. The caption of the post reads, "It’s the ‘oh so candid’ pretend photoshoot."

The post has garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes within 24 hours. Several fans have also commented on the photos.

Four days ago, Sania posted a picture with her son in which the two can be seen having a good time by the poolside. The tennis star is seen dressed in the same outfit which she wore in the latest Instagram post.

"Twinning and winning with my little @izhaan.mirzamalik," reads the caption of the picture. This post received more than 1.8 lakh likes.

The tennis star, who turned 34 last month, recently penned an emotional letter, sharing about her journey of becoming a mother and then returning to the court. Putting out the letter on Twitter, she wrote, “. @serenawilliams your story has inspired me to pen this letter. The #BeingSerena documentary echoes my experience and of women worldwide who everyday balance family and personal goals.”

. @serenawilliams your story has inspired me to pen this letter. The #BeingSerena documentary echoes my experience and of women worldwide who everyday balance family and personal goals.If you are in India, you can catch Being Serena on @DiscoveryPlusIn pic.twitter.com/Xlu9q8vEKb — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 25, 2020

She also urged her followers in India to watch the Being Serena documentary. In the letter, she has mentioned that after gaining around 23 kgs during pregnancy, she was not sure if she was going to play tennis again.

Sania shared that she followed a strict diet and went through workout sessions to lose around 26 kgs and make a comeback to the tennis court. She won the Hobart International title with her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok after returning to the sport.